Sponsored By

Australia makes mobile connectivity a required utility in new housing developments

The Australian government has set new rules that would require new housing development of 50 house lots or more to provide mobile connectivity as a utility.

Gigi Onag

February 26, 2024

2 Min Read
Melbourne house R Architecture on Unsplash
(Source: R Architecture on Unsplash)

The Australian government has set new rules that would improve mobile coverage in new housing developments of 50 house lots or more.

The new rules in the amended Telecommunications in New Developments (TIND) policy were issued on February 17 to reflect existing expectations about access to essential utilities – water, electricity and fixed line telecommunications services – in new housing developments, highlighting the critical importance of mobile connectivity for modern life.

"In 2024, mobile coverage is just as important as electricity and running water," said Australia's Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland. "It's unacceptable that Australians are moving into new housing developments and don't have access to decent coverage on moving day."

The TIND policy informs steps to be taken by the country's states and territories to strengthen their planning regulations.

The rules, if implemented by states and territories, would mean developers, mobile network operators and mobile network infrastructure providers need to engage with each other as early as possible on mobile connectivity and coverage solutions for new housing developments with more than 50 lots.

Early engagement

The changes also emphasize to mobile network operators and mobile network infrastructure providers the benefits in engaging earlier in the rezoning and planning process with land planning agencies.

Furthermore, the new rules set expectations that developers will:

  • Consider mobile connectivity as part of the overall development application process, with a similar level of importance as other utilities

  • Engage with a carrier as early as possible to ensure mobile coverage is in place prior to the selling or leasing of a building unit

  • Identify appropriate sites, or spaces, for mobile infrastructure to be deployed

  • Make all reasonable efforts to reach "fair terms" in land access agreements

"These new guidelines will help bring mobile coverage into the national planning framework and provide clear guidance to property developers about the importance of mobile coverage," said Rowland.

In addition to expanding the scope to include mobile connectivity, other changes to the TIND policy include updates to clarify that developers building multi-unit buildings should also provide for in-building pathways where cabling is required and allow NBN Co to spread backhaul costs across different developments in the area.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, e& Group and Deutsche Telecom to set up LLM JV
AI & Machine Learning
SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom and e& Group to set up LLM joint venture
SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom and e& Group to set up LLM joint venture

Feb 26, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes. 3D illustration.
Network Automation
Counting the cost of AT&T's outage
Counting the cost of AT&T's outage

Feb 26, 2024

AT&T Internet Air unboxing, including fixed wireless access point
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
AT&T 'Internet Air' sub growth to peak by late 2025 – analyst
AT&T 'Internet Air' sub growth to peak by late 2025 – analyst

Feb 26, 2024

Iliad storefront in Milan
Finance
Eurobites: Iliad takes 19.8% stake in Tele2
Eurobites: Iliad takes 19.8% stake in Tele2

Feb 26, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband