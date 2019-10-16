Sprint/T-Mobile Deal Will Reduce Competition, Raise Prices, Slow Innovation, Rosenworcel Says

WASHINGTON -- Today, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel voted against the Federal Communications Commission's Memorandum Opinion and Order, Declaratory Ruling, and Order of Proposed Modification approving the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. She issued the following statement about the agency's decision to consolidate the wireless market in the hands of three companies:

"We've all seen what happens when markets become more concentrated after a merger like this one. In the airline industry, it brought us baggage fees and smaller seats. In the pharmaceutical industry, it led to a handful of drug companies raising the prices of lifesaving medications. There's no reason to think this time will be different. Overwhelming evidence demonstrates that the T-Mobile-Sprint merger will reduce competition, raise prices, lower quality, and slow innovation.

Moreover, the remedies that are supposed to save consumers from the problems with this merger do little more than camouflage its harm. With 5G on the horizon, our dependence on wireless connectivity is bound to grow. It's not the time to count on ineffective deployment commitments, higher prices, and less vigorous competition to help the benefit of this new technology reach us all.

Finally, the process that got us here is equally troubling. Three of my colleagues agreed to this transaction months ago without having any legal, engineering, or economic analysis from the agency before us. Consumers deserve better from the Washington authorities charged with reviewing this transaction."

Federal Communications Commission

