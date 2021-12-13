Vroon to add LTE to 120 ships with Blue Wireless and Cradlepoint

AMSTERDAM – Vroon, a global leader in shipping & support solutions with approximately 120 deepsea and offshore vessels around the world, has selected wireless network service provider Blue Wireless to supplement connectivity on board its vessels. Blue Wireless supports the implementation and management of Cradlepoint's 4G LTE solution, with plans to equip more than a hundred vessels and enable improved access to cloud solutions and maritime applications.

As part of a drive to improve connectivity on board, Vroon issued a global RFP in early 2021 to select a partner to offer a turnkey 4G LTE connectivity solution, as the company expands the use of Microsoft Dynamics, MS Teams, and other cloud applications to its global fleet. To make this possible, the existing onboard satellite infrastructure is being augmented with high-speed 4G LTE and Cradlepoint NetCloud and wireless edge routers, taking advantage of higher speed, low-cost wireless connectivity when operating near shore. As the Vroon fleet operates worldwide, it is crucial for the solution to be reliable and flexible, as well as managed and monitored remotely. Equally important are the control mechanisms and optimizations of data costs when navigating across different countries and regions.

Full steam ahead

Blue Wireless was able to put together a solution based on Cradlepoint's industry-leading cellular routers, combined with long-range Poynting antennas with worldwide implementation, providing global mobile data coverage and support.

Cradlepoint NetCloud and its 4G LTE and 5G routers are ideal for professional maritime applications as they are available in ruggedized versions for marine conditions. NetCloud Manager provides Blue Wireless and Vroon's central IT team a single pane of glass view and control without the need for IT staff to go on board the vessels. In combination with long-range Poynting antennas, the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service and 4G LTE routers provide the vessels with high-speed and reliable cellular connectivity when in port or navigating near shore, allowing considerably better connectivity than via traditional satellites, in terms of speed and latency. The Blue Wireless solution includes configuration, implementation, bundled cellular connectivity , and ongoing support for all these elements. Blue Wireless also provides a unique, low-cost data model that can use up to four different SIM cards to optimize cost and performance. The leveraging of fast and reliable cellular for ship-to-shore connectivity will allow Vroon to move forward on the company's digital journey.

"We're honored to serve Vroon, with its global reputation for quality and innovation. 4G/LTE is an enormous opportunity for the maritime industry to accelerate digital transformation, and Vroon is leading the way", said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless.

