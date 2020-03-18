Podcast: Empty arenas, Wi-Fi 6 and big tech upgrades

Sports stadiums and arenas around the country may be empty, but behind the scenes networking providers are making repairs, bringing in fiber and getting ready for life after COVID-19.

On the Light Reading podcast, Paul Kapustka, the editor of the Mobile Sports Report, talks with me about the effect of COVID-19 on the companies that build the stadium and public venue networks. We talk about why places like Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, have become fiber-filled case studies for future stadium construction and why Wi-Fi 6 is the future of in-building connectivity.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading