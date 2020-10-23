Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown: 5G evolution, private networks and the iPhone 12

Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown recap the 5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium and discuss the state of the industry when it comes to telecom 5G deployments, and what is likely to happen next.

Brown starts off by recalling the service provider keynote delivered October 19 by Telecom Italia's Giovanni Romano. The Italian 5G ecosystem has been looking beyond the smartphone from the very beginning, Brown said, and as a result, both TIM and other operators have done a lot of work on advanced use cases for 5G. As 5G is deployed around the world, operators will want to keep an eye on TIM and how it got a head start on building 5G apps and services for vertical industries.

Private networks and 5G

In the second part of the discussion, Brown recaps the second part of the symposium, which occurred on October 21, and featured keynotes and panels on private networks. One of the day's highlights was an update from Catherine Gull, head of Business Development at Three Private Networks, the operator that has built a private network for London's Heathrow Airport.

Apple's 5G intro

The discussion wraps up with a summary of some reasons why Apple put so much emphasis on 5G during its launch event for the iPhone 12 on October 16. Brown said there is a responsibility Apple has to the whole telecom ecosystem to deliver a new generation of handsets on a predictable schedule. If Apple waited too late to put out a 5G product, the telecom industry would be in a world of hurt.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading