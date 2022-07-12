Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Hyperscalers could run networks at half the cost, says Optiva CEO

News Analysis
Comment (0)

John Giere has a troubling message for people concerned about the relentless march of the hyperscalers into telecom territory. "Let's be honest, they could run the whole network for probably half the cost," said the boss of Optiva, a supplier of business support systems (BSS). "Sixty-five percent of servers are bought by five companies in the world. Even Vodafone can't get those economics, right?"

Optiva has an unusually high profile for a company that made just $15.2 million in revenues for its most recent fiscal quarter, along with a net profit of only $900,000. One of dozens of small players in the fragmented BSS market, it captured headlines when former CEO Danielle Royston stormed out in May 2020 after Optiva's board had refused to meet her pay demands. Giere was named Royston's successor in December that year, quitting his job as CEO of Enea Openwave to join Optiva.

With so many clouds available, which ones will telcos choose? (Source: Unsplash)
With so many clouds available, which ones will telcos choose?
(Source: Unsplash)

His remarks about public cloud economics would be sweet music to the ears of Royston, a self-professed cheerleader for the public cloud. But he is far less gung-ho. "My predecessor was completely a devotee of the public cloud, and nothing else was possible," he told Light Reading. Among other things, Royston now runs Totogi, another BSS provider, and has become a disciple of AWS, the world's largest public cloud. Under Giere, Optiva clearly wants to avoid picking a side.

Given some telco resistance to the public cloud, and the current circumstances, that could prove sensible. Giere's assessment, based on Optiva's own funnel of business, is that only 10% to 15% of the cloud opportunities are "pure" public cloud. Another 50% lie in the private clouds built by telcos and their partners, while the remainder are either undecided or planning some form of hybrid cloud. Meanwhile, as little as 7% to 10% of BSS workloads are in any kind of cloud today, Giere reckons. "That means you've got about 90% of the addressable market still yet to cloudify," he said. "The level of cloudification is pathetic in the BSS environment."

Giere-ing up for the cloud

Resistance to the public cloud is partly about fear of losing control, he thinks. The radio access network and the billing network are the two biggest assets that many operators have left, according to Giere. "Everything else has been kind of skimmed away or beaten up." Numerous operators now say they are just as worried about cloud "lock-in" as they are about dependency on any other big supplier.

Giere has little sympathy, too, for the argument that public cloud providers hold almost no economic appeal for larger companies, and that any cost-saving benefits are realized mainly by startups. "They're the masters of the universe at running data servers and ordering servers. The cost of goods is miniscule compared to an operator." Those claiming otherwise are often just telco IT people trying to protect their jobs, said Giere.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Yet the hyperscalers seem to be omnipresent, and Giere evidently thinks the percentage of BSS workloads hosted in the public cloud will inevitably grow. "Today, compared even with my arrival two years ago, the presence and commitment of hyperscalers is ratcheted up fourfold," he said.

Of the three big US providers – AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure – he considers AWS, the biggest, to be the least ambitious on the telecom side. "The other two have business reasons to go up the stack because they play there," said Giere. "Google sells AI and data analytics. Ditto for Microsoft." In 2020, the Seattle-based software giant even went so far as to acquire Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch, two developers of core network software, making it a potential rival to the likes of Ericsson and Nokia.

Their growing presence has been the motivation for Optiva's deals with both Google and Microsoft. "They've already got these contracts," said Giere. "They need the workloads to go in or it's just like a lease without somebody in the property." In reporting third-quarter results, Optiva made a big thing about a recent tie-up that allows customers to buy its charging products from Google's storefront and consume them on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis.

Painful shapeshifting

Yet Optiva's shapeshifting around the cloud and other business challenges has been painful for investors. In Toronto, where it lists, its share price has fallen by 36% since May. Its last set of results indicated a 16% year-on-year drop in quarterly revenues and a 76% slump in net profit. A margin squeeze was blamed on "higher customizations," with Optiva warning shareholders that margins are likely to fluctuate in future as new and existing customers "onboard" the cloud.

Optiva's share price (Canadian dollars)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

That reference to higher customizations certainly sounds at odds with Giere's cloud philosophy of "build once, deploy many times across many clouds." On the avoidance of lock-in, he can point to the successful migration of one (unnamed) customer from Red Hat to VMware Tanzu, a platform that can itself be run in the public cloud (and moved between them, according to supporters). But Giere acknowledges there would be an "engineering overhead" in porting software from Google to Microsoft. The economics might not make sense unless enough companies wanted to do it.

Whatever the initial costs and turbulence, adapting to the cloud looks like a no-brainer for any software company that believes on-premises is old hat. "I'm increasingly seeing customers opting for a cloud solution," said Giere. "If you're in the cloud, doing the SaaS model, eventually one day you have to – by definition – be a cloud platform software company." The journey there is perhaps the biggest point of contention.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE