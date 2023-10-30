Sponsored By

AT&T kills 'AT&T Thanks' reward programAT&T kills 'AT&T Thanks' reward program

According to an AT&T support site, the AT&T Thanks rewards program the company launched in 2016 'was a limited time offer and is no longer offered.' Meanwhile, T-Mobile Tuesdays and Verizon Up appear to remain available.

Mike Dano

October 30, 2023

2 Min Read
AT&T store
(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)

AT&T is not offering its "Thanks" reward program anymore.

"It was a limited time offer and is no longer offered," according to a message on AT&T's support page for the offering.

The end of AT&T Thanks appears to have come after several iterations of the offering. AT&T first introduced its rewards program in 2016 through its att.com/thanks website. It promised perks like movie tickets and early access to concert tickets. AT&T Thanks came online just weeks after T-Mobile launched its own loyalty campaign, dubbed T-Mobile Tuesdays.

But AT&T has been making changes to the offering. According to its support website, the operator merged its AT&T Thanks app with its myAT&T customer service app "so everyone can have an easier time accessing their benefits."

A cursory check of the myAT&T app turned up no mention of AT&T Thanks.

"We’re constantly looking at new ways to thank our customers in more unique and meaningful ways," an AT&T representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "In doing so, the AT&T Thanks program has evolved. For example, earlier this year, we surprised our customers in LA and Miami with the AT&T GameBall Experience giving away thousands of prizes including the latest Google Pixel phone, NBA merchandise and even $5,000 to reward their loyalty. In addition, new and existing customers get our best deal on devices. We plan to continue to invest in these initiatives as well as provide access to sweepstakes and rewards such as our sponsored events and partner moments."

Amid the closure of AT&T Thanks, it appears rivals Verizon and T-Mobile continue to operate their own respective rewards programs. T-Mobile Tuesdays continues to generate recent interest online, while some recent freebies through Verizon Up warranted a writeup on the Droid Life site.

The elimination of AT&T Thanks doesn't come as much of a surprise. AT&T has been shedding employees for several years amid several cost-cutting efforts.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

CommScope corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope shares plummet on earnings miss
CommScope shares plummet on earnings miss

Oct 30, 2023

wall street
Finance
Q3 wireless takeaways: Phone sales low, customer growth high
Q3 wireless takeaways: Phone sales low, customer growth high

Oct 30, 2023

CableLabs headquarters building in Louisville Colorado
FTTX
CableLabs gets 'laser focused on FTTP'
CableLabs gets 'laser focused on FTTP'

Oct 30, 2023

Services
WISCO, China Unicom, and ZTE win "Best Service for the Enterprises" award at the Network X Awards 2023
WISCO, China Unicom, and ZTE win "Best Service for the Enterprises" award at the Network X Awards 2023

Oct 30, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband

Oct 30, 2023

Broadband
Dirk Verhaegen, VP FN Broadband Devices, introduces Nokia’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of broadband products
Dirk Verhaegen, VP FN Broadband Devices, introduces Nokia’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of broadband products

Oct 30, 2023

SDN
Geert Heyninck, VP Broadband Networks, talks about network automation in broadband access
Geert Heyninck, VP Broadband Networks, talks about network automation in broadband access

Oct 30, 2023

Orange Campus in Montpellier, France
Sustainability
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands

Oct 27, 2023

Cable Technology
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business

Oct 27, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE