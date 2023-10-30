AT&T is not offering its "Thanks" reward program anymore.

"It was a limited time offer and is no longer offered," according to a message on AT&T's support page for the offering.

The end of AT&T Thanks appears to have come after several iterations of the offering. AT&T first introduced its rewards program in 2016 through its att.com/thanks website. It promised perks like movie tickets and early access to concert tickets. AT&T Thanks came online just weeks after T-Mobile launched its own loyalty campaign, dubbed T-Mobile Tuesdays.

But AT&T has been making changes to the offering. According to its support website, the operator merged its AT&T Thanks app with its myAT&T customer service app "so everyone can have an easier time accessing their benefits."

A cursory check of the myAT&T app turned up no mention of AT&T Thanks.

"We’re constantly looking at new ways to thank our customers in more unique and meaningful ways," an AT&T representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "In doing so, the AT&T Thanks program has evolved. For example, earlier this year, we surprised our customers in LA and Miami with the AT&T GameBall Experience giving away thousands of prizes including the latest Google Pixel phone, NBA merchandise and even $5,000 to reward their loyalty. In addition, new and existing customers get our best deal on devices. We plan to continue to invest in these initiatives as well as provide access to sweepstakes and rewards such as our sponsored events and partner moments."

Amid the closure of AT&T Thanks, it appears rivals Verizon and T-Mobile continue to operate their own respective rewards programs. T-Mobile Tuesdays continues to generate recent interest online, while some recent freebies through Verizon Up warranted a writeup on the Droid Life site.

The elimination of AT&T Thanks doesn't come as much of a surprise. AT&T has been shedding employees for several years amid several cost-cutting efforts.