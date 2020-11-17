Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Why full duplex technology is suddenly hot in 5G

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 11/17/2020
Comment (0)

Full duplex technology is more than a decade old, but it's getting renewed interest from some mobile operators and infrastructure vendors because of its ability to more efficiently make use of spectrum.

At a time when operators are trying to secure more spectrum for 5G, any technology that offers a way to more efficiently use existing spectrum is worth closer inspection.

TDD, FDD and full duplex

To understand why full duplex technology is so compelling, it's important to first understand how 3G and 4G networks handle uplink vs. downlink signals. There are two basic configurations:

  • Frequency division duplexing (FDD). With FDD, the transmit and receive signals are in different spectrum bands. In other words, the uplink signal is sent in one block of spectrum and the downlink is transmitted in another spectrum block.
  • Time division duplex (TDD). With TDD, the uplink is separated from the downlink by using different time slots in the same frequency band. Meaning, uplink signals will connect for a few seconds, and then downlink signals will connect for a few seconds.

Full duplex is different. The technology promises to give wireless networks the ability to simultaneously transmit and receive wireless signals over a single spectrum channel at the same time. Indeed, the cable industry is already racing to embrace the concept of full duplex communications in a wired scenario.

However, in wireless, full duplex technology does come with some challenges, mainly the potential for interference between the uplink and downlink signals.

Finally, it's worth noting that full duplex should not be confused with dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), which uses the same spectrum band to transmit both 4G and 5G signals. DSS doesn't occur simultaneously; instead, operators transmit 4G and 5G signals over the same spectrum band in 1 ms increments.

Full duplex and IAB

Kumu Networks, a startup that makes full duplex technology, says it can filter out interference using special cancellation technology. The company, which is backed by Verizon Ventures, Cisco Investments and others, is currently advocating that full-duplex technology be used for integrated access backhaul (IAB), which is part of the 3GPP Release 16. IAB makes it possible for operators to use their existing 5G spectrum for backhaul as well as for customer access.

Joel Brand, vice president of product management at Kumu Networks, said his company believes full duplex will be essential to IAB, particularly for 5G networks that use millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. "What makes full duplex important now is that the mmWave signal doesn't propagate very far and operators do not have access to backhaul for every mmWave cell site," he said, explaining that operators will want to use IAB in conjunction with full duplex to make their backhaul more spectrally efficient. "No one wants to spend billions of dollars on spectrum and then use it for backhaul."

Why now?

Companies that make full duplex technology say that the reason it hasn't caught on before now is because operators didn't have the same urgency when it comes to conserving their spectrum assets as they do with 5G. Plus, full duplex has finally matured to the point where there is less concern about interference.

Lextrum, which is part of the COMSovereign group of companies, has a full-duplex technology that it says can suppress interference and dramatically improve throughput. The company is currently integrating its technology with 3GPP Release 15's software-defined radio and will begin testing its full duplex technology using LTE-Advanced. Lextrum has secured an experimental FCC license to do its testing.

According to Bob Hopkins, CEO of Lextrum, the company is focusing on LTE first because it is talking to fixed wireless equipment makers that produce both basestation equipment and the end user device. This is important because for full duplex technology to work it needs to be deployed both in the network and the device. However, Hopkins said the company plans to also work on 5G and will have a 5G demo of its technology sometime next March. "Our experimental license covers both 4G and 5G," Hopkins said.

Another startup that is generating interest is GenXComm, an Austin, Texas-based company that is a member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a new program led by T-Mobile, Intel and NASA that aims to help early stage companies develop 5G products and services.

Sriram Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO of GenXComm, said the company has developed a light-enabled, photonic-based technology that will allow wireless signals to transmit and receive on the same spectrum frequency without interference. "Our photonic piece is unique," Vishwanath said. "That is how we cancel interference. We convert the signal to light and process it in the light domain, filter it and then convert it to RF."

Vishwanath said that while other companies do offer full-duplex capabilities, GenXComm's ability to convert the signal to light is valuable because without it, it is much more difficult to reduce interference.

Vishwanath believes that full duplex will become part of 3GPP Release 17, and he said it could be useful for spectrum bands beyond mmWave. "The sub-6GHz spectrum is gold but it's also crowded. This will double that spectrum," he said of the company's technology.

And while he believes full duplex IAB may be the first iteration of the technology, he also thinks it will make its way into the access network as well. "I believe the access network will go full duplex and it will become standard over time," he said.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE