Leading Lights 2021: The Winners Video

The 2021 Leading Lights Awards winners have been announced during our online video ceremony where we linked together Light Reading's editors from all over the globe to announce the results. We'll list them all in written form on the site next week but, until then, you can watch the video here and find out who triumphed in the industry's most influential awards program.

The judges for this year's Leading Lights Awards included Light Reading editors Fiona Graham, Jeff Baumgartner, Iain Morris, Alan Breznick, Kelsey Ziser and Mike Dano, as well as contributing editor Nicole Ferraro and our contributing analyst Roz Roseboro.

We also had the help of an excellent panel of guest judges. These included Dell'Oro Group Vice President Jeff Heynen, Patterson Advisory Group CEO Jim Patterson, Omdia Principal Analyst James Crawshaw, Heavy Reading Principal Analyst Jennifer Clark, Heavy Reading Senior Analyst Sterling Perrin, Mobile Ecosystem Managing Director Mark Lowenstein and Tantra Analyst Principal Prakash Sangam.

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners for your hard work and thank you to everyone who submitted an entry.

— The Editors, Light Reading