Matt Bross, Barbara Carbone appointed to DZS board

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Matt Bross, a technology veteran known for his leadership at Huawei Technologies and British Telecom, and Barbara Carbone, known for her work transforming businesses as a partner at KPMG.

Mr. Bross is a global telecom and technology pioneer, having previously served as CEO of BT Innovate, Global CTO of Huawei Technologies, and CTO of Williams Communications (Lumen). Today, he serves on the boards of Axellio Inc. and Rift.io, leading-edge companies in edge computing, cyber security and virtualization, and is the Chairman of the Global Information Infrastructure Commission (GIIC). Mr. Bross has previously served on the board of Sonus Networks (Ribbon Communications), the East West Institute, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), and CTIA, the trade association representing the U.S. wireless communications industry. He is a Cambridge University Pembroke College, William Pitt Fellow, and a global advisor regarding 5G, IOT, Blockchain, AI, and Virtualization. Mr. Bross is also a Member of IEEE Future Technology Committee and he formerly led the World Economic Forum "Technology Pioneer Program."

Ms. Carbone is a recognized business leader and audit partner with deep expertise across the software, media, consumer products, manufacturing and financial spaces. For nearly 40 years, she served as an innovative business transformation leader and partner at KPMG, advising its wide array of multinational Fortune 1000 companies. Ms. Carbone's experience transforming businesses through mergers and acquisitions, workforce management, divestitures, spinoffs, IPOs, and navigation of public and private markets has given her a diverse and valuable perspective. She is currently a board member at TrueCar, Inc. and Side by Side Services. She is also a Board of Trustee member of Exploratorium.

Bross and Carbone will be replacing Rolf Unterberger and Seong Gyun Kim on the board, who have served as directors since 2018 and 2016 respectively.

