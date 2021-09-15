Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

FTTH covers just 22% of EU rural households – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/15/2021
Comment (0)

The slow pace of fiber network deployments in rural regions of the world is a well recognized problem, and calls are frequently made for measures that would help drive rollout in less populated areas.

The FTTH Council Europe has just published a new report that outlines for the first time the degree to which rural fiber-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) coverage is still lagging behind more densely populated areas in the European Union (EU).

Indeed, the industry organization asserts that only 22% of rural inhabitants in the EU are currently served with full-fiber connectivity, compared to 45% for all territories in the 27 countries in the EU plus the United Kingdom (EU27+UK).

Halfway up the stairs: Italy is one of the countries singled out as having greatest potential for overall fiber growth.
Halfway up the stairs: Italy is one of the countries singled out as having greatest potential for overall fiber growth.

A closer look at individual markets reveals a far more mixed picture: Spain is actually doing quite well here, covering 60.5% of rural households with FTTH/B in 2020. That's pretty remarkable when you consider the percentage was just 5.6% in 2015.

Germany, on the other hand, is ranked tenth overall with just 9.8% rural coverage. The FTTH Council Europe did note that this represents a higher proportion of rural homes than the EU average. It also said Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK show the highest potential for overall fiber network growth in the coming years.

Indeed, Deutsche Telekom (DT), after years of focusing on VDSL and vectoring, is now intent on accelerating its fiber build under new Telekom Deutschland (TDE) CEO Srini Gopalan. The Indian executive made use of the German incumbent's Capital Markets Day in May to address how TDE plans to reach 10 million households by the end of 2024.

High-fiber diet

Looking ahead to the next five years, new forecasts from the FTTH Council Europe and IDATE DigiWorld anticipate that 302 million homes in the EU39 will be passed with FTTH/B by 2026, of which EU27+UK will account for 197 million, representing a 67% increase compared to 2021 figures.

The number of subscribers is expected to reach 135 million in 2026 for EU27+UK, up from 60 million in 2021, and 197 million for EU39 (from 99 million), while the take-up rate would continue to increase to 68.7% and 65.3% respectively (from 51.1% and 48.5% in 2021).

The EU39 also includes four CIS countries, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, as well as Iceland, Israel, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

The organization pointed to several factors that have played a role in fostering the deployment of networks. For example, the coronavirus pandemic has persuaded more private investors to boost FTTH/B deployment, while new national programs have also been launched.

Vincent Garnier, Director General of the FTTH Council Europe, said this trend will be augmented by new usage patterns that are encouraging operators to migrate to FTTH. However, he warned that Europe still has a long way to go and called for action at government level to help drive user take-up.

"We strongly believe that to embrace the next digital decade and shape Europe's digital transformation by 2030, take-up is the next challenge, and we call on policy-makers to take the necessary measures for end-users to benefit from the world of new possibilities offered by full-fiber connectivity," Garnier said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE