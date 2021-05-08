Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Fastweb sparkles in Swisscom Q2

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/5/2021
Comment (0)

Swisscom is not in the habit of throwing curveballs at investors in its quarterly results, and the steady improvement theme was once again on display through Q2, which ended June 30.

On its home turf in Switzerland, financial metrics and subscription figures were stable, but it was strong turnover growth and an uptick in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Italian subsidiary Fastweb that really caught the eye.

Plain sailing: Swisscom earnings benefited from strong turnover growth and an uptick in operating income. (Source: Unsplash)
Plain sailing: Swisscom earnings benefited from strong turnover growth and an uptick in operating income.
(Source: Unsplash)

Group Q2 and H1 performances were strong enough for Swisscom to raise its full-year EBITDA outlook, creating what might tentatively be described as a feel-good factor.

Italy outshines Switzerland

Group level Q2 net revenue, at CHF 2.78 billion ($3.1 billion), was up 2.7% year-on-year. Nearly all of the rise was attributable to Fastweb, however. In Switzerland, net customer adds in TV and broadband remained stable, although there was stronger growth in post-paid mobile subscriptions.

When combined with a 2.4% decline in sales from business customers, however – the pandemic, said Swisscom, is still a headwind – it amounted to negligible top-line growth at Swisscom Switzerland. At a shade over CHF 2 billion ($2.2 billion), Q2 revenue was up a meagre 0.2% compared with the same quarter last year.

It’s a different story in Italy. Buoyed by increasing popularity of its post-paid mobile subscriptions and bundled packages, Fastweb’s net revenue bounded forward by 10%, to CHF 659 million ($727 million).

Earnings up

Net income for the group jumped 19.3%, to CHF 408 million ($450 million), over the same period (although capex was down CHF 16 million ($18 million) compared with Q2 2020, to CHF 543 million/$589 million). Group EBITDA, at CHF 1.19 billion ($1.139 billion), was up 8.8% compared with the same quarter last year.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

Looking through the lens of H1 results, EBITDA climbed 4.9% year-on-year, to CHF 2.32 billion ($2.6 billion). Fastweb was (again) the main H1 growth driver here, up 8% year‑on‑year to CHF 420 million ($463 million).

On the back of these results, Swisscom upped its full-year EBITDA guidance from between CHF 4.3 billion ($4.7 billion) and CHF 4.4 billion ($4.9 billion) to between CHF 4.4 billion and CHF 4.5 billion ($5 billion). The financial outlook for FY 2021 remains unchanged in terms of net revenue (CHF 11.3 billion/$12.5 billion) and capital expenditure (CHF 2.2 billion/$2.4 billion).

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE