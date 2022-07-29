Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Proximus ups 2022 guidance after Q2 growth

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/29/2022
Comment (0)

Belgian operator Proximus has regained some of its panache after a somewhat taxing period over the past two years. Indeed, the operator is suitably encouraged by its performance in the first six months of this year to raise its guidance for 2022 as a whole.

Proximus now expects underlying domestic service revenue to increase by 1%-2% year-on-year, an improvement from the previous outlook of 1% growth. Group EBITDA is forecast to grow by 1%, after previous estimates it would fall by 1%. Meanwhile, group capex is set to remain unchanged at around €1.3 billion (US$1.33 billion).

Proximus reached a new milestone of one million homes passed with its fiber network as of June. (Source: Henri Martin/Alamy Stock Photo)
Proximus reached a new milestone of one million homes passed with its fiber network as of June.
(Source: Henri Martin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Proximus Group CEO Guillaume Boutin said he was pleased with what he described as Proximus' robustness, "achieving good progress despite the more difficult economical context we are operating in."

As in the past, the operator's domestic business remained the weaker element in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, compared to 39.5% growth at authentication and digital identity services businesses TeleSign and 11.2% growth at wholesale provider BICS. It was at least able to report underlying Q2 revenue growth of 1.9% at the domestic level.

Boutin did note that plans to list TeleSign are still on hold, "given the wider economic context and impact this has had on financial markets."

Total Q2 group revenue rose by 4.9% to €1.43 billion ($1.45 billion), of which €1.1 billion ($1.11 billion) came from the domestic market. Underlying group EBITDA increased 0.9% to €463 million ($470 million) while net income was up 3.7% at €122 million ($124 million). Capex was 5.8% higher at €287 million ($291 million).

New fiber milestone

In terms of its network development, Boutin highlighted the fact that Proximus reached a new milestone of one million homes passed with its fiber network as of June. "Over the second quarter we passed an additional 122,000 premises with fiber, bringing us to a nationwide coverage level of 17% end-June," he said.

He also noted that Proximus recently announced a plan to broaden fiber coverage by agreeing an MoU with a consortium of Belgian financial partners. Here, the ambition is to bring fiber to an additional 1.7 million homes and businesses situated in areas with low population density. "We aim to reach a final agreement by year-end," Boutin said.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

In terms of 5G, Proximus recently secured spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.6GHz band, which Boutin said "will finally make it possible to bring the benefits of 5G to the entire Belgian population."

By the end of June, Proximus had more than 2.2 million broadband customers and 4.74 million mobile contract customers.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022: Charting the Way Forward for Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE