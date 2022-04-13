Juniper CEO: The new networking – experience, speed and scale

Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim catches up with Light Reading just a couple of months following Juniper's acquisition of WiteSand, a pioneer of cloud-native, zero-trust network access control solutions. In the podcast, we discuss what that string of buzzwords means and why the acquisition fits in nicely with Mist Systems, which brought a wireless LAN to Juniper, along with the ability to use AI to make network operations easier.

Rahim reflects on his early days at Juniper and discusses the importance of building a good team and how that still impacts his view of the company's recent acquisitions. He also talks about why service provider success is helping Juniper take a more aggressive approach in enterprise networking.

The AI-driven operations, the cloud security solutions – it all adds up, Rahim said, to a different kind of business relationship, but one that still features service providers. "So now it's not just Juniper selling the critical infrastructure that's running our SP customers' core, edge and metro networks – it's also around being a part of their enterprise growth, and their enterprise success stories through managed services," he said.

Here are a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Juniper's acquisition strategy and how it's paying off (01:44)

What Juniper looks for in an acquisition target (07:17)

Juniper's focus on enterprise customers (11:29)

Why Juniper loves the O-RAN opportunity (15:46)

Can Juniper make the right bets while so much is changing in the network? (20:26)

Moving service providers to "experience first" networking (23:46)

Data is precious but coffee is better (26:05)

Related posts:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading