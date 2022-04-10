AW Broadband transforms from WISP to ISP with Adtran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that AW Broadband is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution to deploy a 100% fiber-based network. Adtran delivers the flexibility and scalability needed to enable AW Broadband to connect underserved communities, unlock a future-ready fiber network and attract new economic opportunities to the Texas Panhandle.

AW Broadband is based in Amarillo, TX, and currently serves residential and business customers in 31 cities and towns in the area. It was first incorporated as Amarillo Wireless, a WISP that rented or leased tower space to connect rural customers. When the industry started to shift toward fiber broadband networks and funding became available, it made the decision to transition to fiber too. AW Broadband was created, and it received funding through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to build its fiber network in Texas.

Dimmitt, TX, is a town that has already realized the benefits of AW Broadband's fiber network. Before fiber, large corporations surveyed the area with interest to build manufacturing and warehouse facilities, but the town could not support their broadband requirements. After the fiber network was deployed, companies could build there knowing they have access to high-speed internet. Dimmitt is now growing in population and economic opportunity.

AW Broadband is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution that includes the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology and the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software. The Adtran 10G Combo PON technology enables AW Broadband to elegantly deliver a mix of GPON and XGS-PON services simultaneously across the same fiber. Most of AW Broadband's residential customers will start with a Gigabit service on GPON and business customers on 10G XGS-PON. The simplified migration from GPON to XGS-PON will enable AW Broadband to easily offer multi-gigabit services to residential customers when they need it.

In addition, AW Broadband is utilizing the Adtran Mosaic One cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) to aggregate data from management and orchestration platforms, broadband access solutions and subscriber in-home devices to deliver actionable insights to better care for subscribers, operate their network more efficiently and more precisely promote their services. This intelligence enables AW Broadband to quickly visualize, understand and address network events before they become costly for the business or an issue for subscribers.

