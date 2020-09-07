Padtec expands capacity in Brazil

Telecall, a Rio de Janeiro telecommunications services operator, is investing in expanded coverage and increased transmission capacity of its DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical networks with transmission rates of 100 and 200 Gb/s in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. And it is counting on Padtec solutions to light up its new optical routes, which adds more than 1,000 kilometers and covers important cities in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The plans of the provider, for the coming years, also include the expansion of its network optics in the Brazil's Southeast region. For the new routes on one of Telecall's optical rings in Rio de Janeiro, Padtec supplied 100 and 200 Gb/s transponders (per optical channel) and route protection systems. It also provided the OTDR (Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer) solution, which allows network operators to monitor, remotely and automatically, the performance of their optical networks over long distances. Produced by Padtec using technology developed by VIAVI - one of the leading providers of network testing and monitoring solutions in the world -, the OTDR solution integrated with the company's product line, is the most compact on the market. In total, there are 200 kilometers of lit optical networks that interconnect the main datacenters and land stations in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruno Kelman Ajuz, Telecall’s Vice President, says that with applications increasingly demanding bandwidth and speed, it is necessary to intensify investment in high capacity infrastructure to continue offering customers the best experience in connectivity at affordable prices. “Padtec is an important ally for the evolution of our optical networks. In addition to the technical quality of its equipment, the installation, operation and maintenance services offered by the company are a differential that favors the growth of our network infrastructure in a sustainable manner”, highlights the executive.

The partnership between the companies also includes the provision of services by Padtec in the area of management of the operation of Telecall's optical networks - including technical support, monitoring of the operator's optical mesh and management of spare equipment. “The offer of a complete telecommunications services solution, which involves everything from system planning to the installation, operation and maintenance of networks, adds greater strength to our portfolio and to the company”, says Argemiro Sousa, Padtec's Business Director. “To support that we have more than 40 points of presence today spread across all regions of the country and, also in Argentina and Colombia”, he concludes.