Ziply Fiber tags Idaho town for first network upgrade following Frontier deal

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Ziply Fiber, just two weeks after taking over the Northwest operations of Frontier Communications, announced Friday that Kellogg, Idaho will be one of 13 initial locations across the company's four-state territory that will receive a major upgrade to its internet options when the company deploys miles of fiber-optic cables to enable gig-speed internet service to homes and businesses. This will put Kellogg on par with options available in larger cities like Portland and Seattle.

The build-out is part of Ziply Fiber's $500 million investment into upgrades and improvements to its network and services. The company is kicking off a series of simultaneous construction projects across select regions of Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana, that when completed, will provide customers in those areas with the fastest, most reliable, state-of-the-art network available anywhere.

Ziply Fiber is making the work in Kellogg a priority so customers can get up and running quickly. While the work will start later this month and likely finish by mid-August, Ziply Fiber estimates that its first customers can begin taking advantage of gig-speed fiber internet roughly 45-60 days after starting work. Other towns in Idaho in which Ziply Fiber is kicking-off projects this month are Moscow and Coeur d'Alene.

Ziply Fiber's primary service offerings will be Fiber Internet (1GB/sec) and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses; and a variety of internet, networking and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support DSL and TV customers.

Ziply Fiber engaged Wholesail Networks last fall to begin building and upgrading the internet backbone, network design and technology that Ziply Fiber would need to support all the things that its customers do online, and that work continues to be the team's focus today as the newest Ziply Fiber employees.

Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

Read the full announcement here.

