Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Technetix sees demand for supplies surge as cable ops bulk up self-install kits

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/11/2020
Comment (0)

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many aspects of the cable and broadband landscape, forcing some operators to quickly augment their residential networks to stand up to spikes in traffic as consumers stayed at home.

Though pay-TV took it on the chin in Q1, cable operators likewise saw a big increase in new broadband subscribers during the period as consumers clamored for critical broadband access during the pandemic or took advantage of temporary free broadband service offers.

That also presented cable operators and other ISPs with another challenge – how to keep up with that demand when access to customer homes was severely limited or blocked off all together. That, in turn, forced many MSOs to ramp up self-installation processes and the deployment of self-install kits. Among examples, Charter Communications disclosed this month that self-installs now represent about 90% of sales, up from about 55% prior to the pandemic.

Sandy Howe
Howe joined Technetix as EVP and president, Americas, in August 2018.
Howe joined Technetix as EVP and president, Americas, in August 2018.

That general trend has, of course, filtered down to makers of modems and gateways, but also to companies that supply cables, connectors and other key components that comprise these self-install kits.

One of those companies, Technetix has been shoring up inventory as demand for quick access to these components and supplies ramped up. In fact, during the pandemic Technetix has seen these needs extend well above those caused by other smaller-scale events or disruptions, such as hurricanes, that required the company to accelerate access to cabling, connectors and other types of gear required for self-install kits, according to Sandy Howe, EVP and president, Americas, at Technetix.

Technetix, which also develops and supplies nodes, taps and passives for cable operators, sped its move into the supply distribution business via the 2015 acquisition of the Arris Supplies Division. In addition to major cable ops, the Technetix supplies unit also works closely with organizations such as the National Cable Television Cooperative, which represents hundreds of small and independent operators. On a general basis, that unit is capable of shipping what customers need for the network within 24 to 48 hours.

While some cable operators have been able to recycle some components, Technetix has been busy filling various holes for self-install kits, said Howe, a cable industry vet who hails from companies such as Arris, Cisco Systems and Scientific-Atlanta.

She said Technetix was fortunate to have inventory in stock prior to the pandemic and was able to fulfill demand as cable ops were dealing with a surge in new broadband subscribers and the need for more kits.

Technetix, she said, got creative when temporary supply chain issues popped up in Asia, primarily due to some port congestion, as it was able to move some inventory in Europe to operators in North America and South America.

"We, on the whole from the supplies business, have been able to get what we need and when we need it right now," said Howe, an exec who has been spearheading the company's expansion in the Americas. Technetix's primary presence is in Europe, where it works with companies such as Liberty Global and Vodafone; about 20% of its business is in the Americas. "In the short term, [the focus] has been all about helping the operators maintain that HFC network so they can support the growth and demand they are seeing as a result of COVID-19."

Looking ahead
While Technetix's supplies business has been forced to move quickly during the early phases of the pandemic for self-install kit components as well as with gear for node splits, the demands being placed on residential networks is also putting more focus on more future-facing cable network upgrades that could push available spectrum to 1.2GHz and beyond.

"COVID-19 is making every cable operator relook at their network," particularly in the upstream and as cable operators come to grips with what will be the "new normal" in terms of overall data network usage, Howe said.

She also says that means being a key partner for cable's DOCSIS 4.0 initiative, particularly around modular amplifiers, nodes and taps for the spec's Extended Spectrum DOCSIS option that envisions raising the spectrum to 1.2GHz on up to 1.8GHz (most of today's cable plant is built out to 1GHz or less).

Today's product lineup is largely focused on future moves to 1.2GHz (qualifications for 1.2GHz nodes and amps with operators is already underway), but using housings that can also support a modular, drop-in upgrade to 1.8GHz further down the road. Howe said Technetix also has some 1.8GHz trial work underway and hopes to share some of those findings this October at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver.

Technetix is also part of an SCTE/ISBE working group focused on developing new, standardized nodes that can snap in service modules like Lego bricks.

That work is initially focused on the North American cable market, but Howe notes that Technetix has some experience on which to draw in Europe for work that centered on common node housings and service modules.

"That same modular platform is GAP-ready," she said. "We're ready for GAP based on the [operator] interest."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Report: 5G + AI: Ingredients for Next Gen Wireless Innovation
Case Study: 5G V2X Sidelink Advanced Safety Use Cases
The Future of Coherent Optical Networking
IHS Markit 2020 Optical Equipment Vendor Leadership Survey
Chalk Talk – WaveLogic 5 Extreme Network Efficiency
Building More Scalable and Programmable Networks with WaveLogic 5 Extreme
Research Paper: Connectivity for successful SD-WAN
White Paper: Enterprise Insights to Become the Edge Authority
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Podcast: Orange Business Services CEO Helmut Reisinger on coping with COVID-19

OBS CEO Helmut Reisinger and SVP of Customer Services and Operations Aliette Mousnier Lompre discuss keeping customers connected and adapting quickly during the pandemic.

Firstlight CEO sets out to reignite QuickPlay's B2B flame

After acquiring the QuickPlay assets from AT&T and shifting to a cloud-native architecture, the video streaming specialist will now rekindle its biz-to-biz ambitions and chase deals with pay-TV providers and pure-play OTTs.

Edgewater Wireless wields spectrum slicing to cut into Wi-Fi market

Edgewater makes its own silicon and access points, but the company is also looking to license its technology to suppliers seeking to differentiate their Wi-Fi products, says president and CEO Andrew Skafel.

Podcast: NTT Research President and CEO Kazu Gomi

Kazu Gomi discusses why NTT Research was formed, what it's working on and the ambitious goals of its IOWN initiative with Intel and Sony.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE