IEEE 5G Working Group Finishes Fronthaul Standard
Light Reading
Piscataway, N.J. -- The IEEE 1914.1 Task Force has recently released a D1.0 – first complete version (draft) of a Standard for Packet-based Fronthaul Transport Networks that will then proceed through revisions and approval chain within IEEE 1914 Next Generation fronthaul Interface – NGFI (xhaul) Working Group.
On the road towards future 5G networks, it is clear that an efficient transport network is necessary and traditional fronthaul solutions are not suitable for 5G evolution. The current mobile networks are comprised of multiple separate network domains. This creates serious challenges for network operators, such as low scalability, inflexible management and control solutions, slow and difficult upgrades, poor resource utilization, and high cost. This project was started to facilitate the implementation of key 5G technologies especially Cloud-RAN and Massive multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) from fronthaul networking perspective, and describe the required networking architecture to enable migration to 5G and C-RAN/V-RAN solutions.
IEEE 1914.1 scope covers architecture and requirements for various functional split options and transport network solutions
IEEE 1914.1 standard would help to design NGFI solutions with the following advantages:
High scalability
High resource utilization
High flexibility
Low cost
“As the 5G tests and trials are moving into top gear in the industry, it is really nice to see that the requirements on the fronthaul networks are finally being consolidated. There is no doubt on the importance of the fronthaul for 5G. The development of the fronthaul requirements will point to a clear direction for fronthaul technology selection/development. We are very happy to see that the IEEE 1914 WG is leading on this front and share their progress with the industry partners in a timely manner, which enhances the industry synergy”, said Dr. Chunfeng Cui, Director of Green Communication Research Technology Center from China Mobile Research Institute.
“We consider NGFI working group as a place where experts on fronthaul can jointly define future xhaul networks. It is important to bring together mobile network operators and telecom vendors to evaluate requirements and solutions for fronthaul or xhaul networks. Ethernet is indeed a transport solution that can optimize fronthaul deployments”, said Dr. Aleksandra Checko, Project Manager and Senior Systems Engineer from MTI Radiocomp, currently serving as an editor of IEEE 1914.1 standard.
Currently the draft is under working group review process, which is to be finished by Q3 2018.
