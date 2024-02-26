Sponsored By

NTT Docomo and NEC put joint weight behind multivendor open RAN

NTT Docomo and NEC have formed a joint venture to sell their products and expertise in other parts of the world.

Iain Morris

February 26, 2024

4 Min Read
NTT Docomo sign
(Source: NTT Docomo)

Not everyone is into what Nokia might call fake open radio access network (RAN) technology, where baseband and radio come from the same vendor despite the use of open interfaces. As Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark pointed out on a recent earnings call, Japan's NTT Docomo offers examples of "true" open RAN, situating different vendors on either side of that interface. But the lurch into "single vendor" open RAN by the broader market has probably not helped the Japanese operator's global open RAN ambitions.

Through a venture dubbed OREX, NTT Docomo has pitched itself as systems integrator to the world's telcos, bringing with it a whole menu of open RAN cocktails. Want a dash of Nvidia acceleration in your Intel servers? Or Mavenir's radios combined with Fujitsu's software? NTT Docomo has positioned itself as an expert mixologist, having learned the trade in Japan long before open RAN was a broader thing. Yet it has had little to show for its marketing efforts so far.

Although "field trials" are now happening with Ooredoo, Starhub and Smart, no commercial contracts have yet been signed, said Sadayuki Abeta, NTT Docomo's global head of open RAN solutions, on a call with reporters. Hence news today at MWC that NTT Docomo and Japanese equipment maker NEC have launched a new and currently nameless joint venture that seems designed to provide some oomph for both players.

NEC has also not had the best of experiences in 5G and open RAN so far. It expects an operating loss at its global 5G business of around 10 billion Japanese yen (US$66.7 million) for the current fiscal year ending in March. And while that would be an improvement on the JPY31.1 billion ($207.6 million) loss for the previous year, NEC made aggressive cuts to its sales targets in late 2023. It had originally targeted 5G revenues outside Japan of JPY85.4 billion ($570 million) for the year ending in March 2026. It is now aiming for sales of just JPY31 billion ($206.9 million).

Japan versus the world

Besides selling open RAN equipment and services, the new joint venture aims to handle construction and maintenance for customers. Docomo says it will also be involved in planning initiatives related to its service management and orchestration (SMO) platform – a part of its pitch to other telcos – as well as future RAN software. Furnished with JPY16 billion ($106.8 million) in capital, it will be 66% owned by Docomo, with the rest under NEC's control.

The big sell, according to Abeta, is the combination of Docomo's hands-on experience in Japan, where it has used open RAN for its own network, with NEC's global footprint. Docomo's work on testing and verification could also dovetail with NEC's systems integration expertise.

Yet the arrangement is curious in that it could involve NEC in commercial efforts to promote rival products, such as radios from Fujitsu that are now part of the OREX ecosystem. To some extent, of course, this already happens when technology vendors play systems integrator. Ericsson, notably, may be expected to integrate its software with Fujitsu radios, and not just Ericsson hardware, under the $14 billion contract it signed with AT&T in December. But the Docomo-NEC tie-up does appear to go a step further.

"OREX itself hasn't changed so this joint venture sells a Fujitsu solution, a Mavenir solution, so it's not only limited to an NEC solution," said Abeta. As well as announcing the joint venture, Docomo has just unveiled a whole gamut of new OREX partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the virtualization platform side plus Arm and Marvell for chip development. NEC's stance on all this as a minority stakeholder in the new joint venture was still shrouded in some mystery at the time of publication.

But the telco appetite for hiring NEComo, or whatever it turns out to be called, will largely depend on the level of interest in building multivendor networks.

"American operators have the big contracts with single vendors, but I don't know that they are focused on single-vendor solutions because they are focused on the vRAN [virtual RAN] solution, and that can add more vendors using the same hardware," said Abeta, answering questions on this issue.  "Some of the operators, we heard, are supporting at least two or three vendors."

Another concern for Docomo is that operators view a deal with the company as an additional cost. While it does have an SMO platform it is trying to sell, Docomo is otherwise just a systems integrator marshalling other companies. It may seem like an unnecessary expense when an equipment provider can play the same role. Ericsson, for example, is to provide its own products along with systems integration expertise under its $14 billion AT&T contract.

Fearing a new form of "lock-in" – dependency on a third-party systems integrator, as opposed to a big kit vendor – operators such as the UK's Vodafone prefer to shoulder the burden of systems integration. It's not something most have previously done, though, and Vodafone's cocktail menu remains a short read alongside Docomo's, featuring Samsung's RAN software and radios, Wind River's cloud platform and Dell servers. Mixology isn't easy.

Read more about:

MWC24Asia

About the Author(s)

Iain Morris

Iain Morris

International Editor, Light Reading

Iain Morris joined Light Reading as News Editor at the start of 2015 -- and we mean, right at the start. His friends and family were still singing Auld Lang Syne as Iain started sourcing New Year's Eve UK mobile network congestion statistics. Prior to boosting Light Reading's UK-based editorial team numbers (he is based in London, south of the river), Iain was a successful freelance writer and editor who had been covering the telecoms sector for the past 15 years. His work has appeared in publications including The Economist (classy!) and The Observer, besides a variety of trade and business journals. He was previously the lead telecoms analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, and before that worked as a features editor at Telecommunications magazine. Iain started out in telecoms as an editor at consulting and market-research company Analysys (now Analysys Mason).

See more from Iain Morris
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Ericsson logo at MWC
Network Platforms
Network APIs mission builds steam as GSMA eyes $300B in sales
Network APIs mission builds steam as GSMA eyes $300B in sales

Feb 26, 2024

Nvidia building in Santa Clara
AI & Machine Learning
Nvidia threatens to reshape telecom with AI-plus-RAN plan
Nvidia threatens to reshape telecom with AI-plus-RAN plan

Feb 26, 2024

Abstract portal or futuristic data center
AI & Machine Learning
Qualcomm and Intel want to push AI out of the data center
Qualcomm and Intel want to push AI out of the data center

Feb 26, 2024

Close-up of the Microsoft logo outside its headquarters
Mobile Core
Microsoft 5G deal with Etisalat ups rivalry with Ericsson, Nokia
Microsoft 5G deal with Etisalat ups rivalry with Ericsson, Nokia

Feb 26, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband