Eurobites: ETSI & Linux Foundation Get Jiggy With IT

In today's regional roundup: ETSI gets closer to the Linux Foundation; Orange Spain tests Huawei 5G smartphone; KPN's numbers are heading south as it makes its 5G vendor decisions; and competitive device manufacturer Oppo is heading to Europe.

James Crawshaw, senior analyst of Network Intelligence and Automation at Heavy Reading tells Eurobites that this "looks like a perfectly sensible development," and that "the only real tension between the two organizations was between ONAP and OSM." Of the interop plans, he notes that "API interoperability looks tricky because the reference points between ONAP components are quite different to the NFV-MANO reference points -- the architectures are not the same. Similarly, the Information Model of OSM is very different to the IM of ONAP. For example, the VNF Descriptor of ONAP uses completely different classes and terms than the VNFD [virtual network function descriptor] of OSM. Some sort of middleware would be needed to map between the two systems." Quite what the acronym for that middleware might be is anyone's guess at this point… (See Telefónica Wrestles With OSM, SDN as Unica Passes Halfway Point, ONAP's Casablanca Focuses on Deployability and Open Source MANO Needs a Reality Check.)