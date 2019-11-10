|
The 5G Opportunity for MSO/Cable Operators
10/11/2019
Hear about why 5G is relevant for Cable/MSOs and how the new shared spectrum, CBRS, can enable these operators to play in the 5G mobility space. Also learn how Amdocs network services and core technology can help MSOs realize 5G. Start your 5G journey today and visit Amdocs to learn more.
This content is sponsored by Amdocs.
|
