CenturyLink Dives Into Services Deployed at the Deep Edge

DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- Much of the 5G conversation is dominated by mobile network operators, but CenturyLink's Kevin McBride explains why it's a "great time to be wireline." CenturyLink is having key conversations with mobile network operators about their RAN and how to connect their antennas with CenturyLink's fiber network. In addition, McBride describes the differences between the core, metro, deep and premise edge as well as how these edges will be utilized to deliver 5G services.