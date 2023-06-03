Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

MWC: Humanity Blinked

Guest Perspectives

I have attended MWC for more than a decade and each one had a unique feel and technology focus. I vividly recall how almost 10 years to the day that the key takeaway of MWC13 was that Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) which had only recently emerged was rapidly starting to take hold and if successful would have major ramifications for service providers, vendors, and end-users.

AI Automation and Integration

Ten years on at last week's MWC23, a sense of Deja-vu came over me as I watched several cloud-based demonstrations. Like NFV I had not anticipated the pace or adoption scope that service providers were committed to in terms of integrating their networks with hyperscalers. It's real and will be generational. Two use cases stood out. Integration of service provider 5G networks to support heavily automated public networks like fulfillment centers as well as spinning 5G core and RAN controllers for disaster recovery or scale. One of the most interesting parts in both cases was just hyperscalers' willingness to allow service provider developers access to the "stack" so they can create or customize enterprise applications.

The strong focus on private networks makes sense given the utilization of AI and ML in these networks will positively impact the bottom line. This was reinforced in some informal briefings with various vendors where the discussion seemed to always end up with the conclusion that 5G monetization will take place in the enterprise.

The only logical conclusion is that on some level private networks use cases and there were many of them will be a success. The outstanding question is who will reap the monetization benefits – hyperscalers or service providers. This focus on the cloud may be one of the reasons why network slicing which I have believed would garner major attention seemed much more a secondary focus. Dynamic slicing is realistically still several years away which perhaps is a good thing given securing slices also felt like a work in progress. While there is consensus that service providers have the basic tools and capabilities to secure slices, complexity and slicing security strategies need additional hardening.

Application Exposure – Human Exposure

There is little doubt that cloud integration and exposing cloud-based APIs anywhere in the network will drive service innovation and revenue growth. But there are concerns. Automation and API-based applications are perfect for robotic fulfillment centers but may be not an optimal approach for maintaining a rich human quality of experience.

MWC23 was a case in point. The step to move ahead with an MWC23 application and Digital Access Pass-only access model was laudable, but it would have been helpful to have a stronger measure of human support to manage issues. In MWC19 the last I attended there was a strong measure of hands-on support that enabled attendees to pick up the badges and metro pass at the airport which saved a lot of time and helped avoid the long queue to pick up the metro pass on the first day.

The MWC23 app seems to have replaced a lot of the iconic and friendly red vest GSMA team members that made any MWC feel like a "global village." At this event, it seemed it was hard to connect on a human level in the hallways without name badges and your head buried in the app. While this application centric approach has cost and optimal efficiencies the exposure is a loss of human interaction which many of us craved after a three-year lockdown.

Additionally, I had issues with my digital access pass which made accessing the event very difficult. I had completed the pre-check digital access pass confirmation steps but when I arrived on day 1 with long lines the pass didn't launch the QR code so I couldn't get in due to the no pass no access strategy.

In the classic stare-down between humans and automation, at this event humanity blinked and let the application take precedence. The frustrating part was that the help desk resources were limited in numbers and could not provide software support since no resources from the app developer were provided for troubleshooting. I recommend next year having a help desk outside with support from the app developer and build in online real support into the app vs simply providing an email address. But to be clear the help desk staff were very attentive and patient with more than a few of us who were spending precious time figuring out how to keep meeting commitments.

The help desk staff were also innovative and showed that given time human ingenuity can address complex automation-centric issues through creative basic workarounds. My second trip to the help desk confirmed ironically that mobile network data capacity was the culprit since the digital access pass worked on Wi-Fi inside which wasn't helpful outside the FIRA.

The two solutions informally offered were to launch the digital access pass using WI-FI in a coffee shop across from the FIRA or to gain access to a streamlined QR code by logging onto the registration page, thereby avoiding the digital access pass. I chose the second option which wasn't elegant but worked well enough to avoid a third trip to the help desk.

While MWC23 provided invaluable insights into the positive path that 5G monetization is embarking upon it also reinforced that as an industry we must not lose sight of the fact that cloud-driven automated efficiencies gains must not be achieved at the expense of human quality of experience since without satisfied human customers there will be limited demand for cloud integration, AI or even live technology events.

– Jim Hodges, Research Director, Heavy Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
The Spirent 2023 5G Report: Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top?

Industry analyst Cheenu Seshadri weighs in on the cable industry's push to mobile connectivity and how that will impact incumbent telcos.

Don't worry about the government?

Former Heavy Reading analyst Patrick Donegan looks at the year ahead in telecom security and how regulatory moves can push telcos to safety.

The future of the Internet is underwater

As the volume of Internet traffic skyrockets, some of the world's largest businesses and tech companies are investing in new subsea cable routes to meet the demand for more bandwidth and faster connectivity.

Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope

To engineer and deploy a fiber network that supports long-term economic growth for an area, it's imperative to look beyond only serving FTTH to maximize the investment and ensure communities are well positioned for the future demands of technology.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE