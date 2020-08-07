Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Synaptics snaps up Broadcom wireless IoT business

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/8/2020
Comment (0)

Synaptics unveiled plans to buy the wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business of semiconductor maker Broadcom in an all-cash transaction valued at $250 million.

Specifically, the "human interface" technology specialist known for products such as fingerprint pads on smartphones and laptop mouse touchpads is acquiring "certain assets and manufacturing rights," including rights to Broadcom's existing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/GNSS products and business in the IoT market as well as future "roadmap devices" designed in advanced process nodes.

Synaptics said the acquisition will strengthen and accelerate its position in the consumer IoT market, and it expects the deal to add about $65 million in annual sales to its books. The deal is set to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Michael Hurlston, president and CEO of Synaptics, said the expansion of its IoT offering "has been one of the major focus areas" for the company, noting that it would shore up Synaptics' ability to sell into devices such as IP cameras, smart displays, speakers, home automation and gaming consoles.

According to Silicon Valley Business Journal, Synaptics shares rose 2.1% higher in after-hours trading on Tuesday, while Broadcom's stock was flat. The report also noted that Broadcom, known as an aggressive and prolific dealmaker, has more commonly been the acquirer in transactions.

However, Broadcom did recently offload part of the Symantec assets that it acquired as recently as November for the sum of $10.7 billion. The chipmaker sold the cybersecurity business to Accenture, asserting that this part of the Symantec business did not fit with its plans.

In March, Broadcom was reported to have decided not to sell its radio-frequency wireless chip business after landing a major, multi-year deal with its largest smartphone customer. It had been reported it was seeking to sell its RF unit for up to $10 billion, with suggestions that one of its largest customers, Apple, could be a likely buyer.

In addition to its RF chips and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips businesses, Broadcom has a third wireless businesses that produces mixed-signal custom products sold mostly to one large smartphone customer (believed to be Apple).

The sale to Synaptics actually marks the second time that Broadcom has sold off its "wireless IoT business." The company sold off its then-wireless IoT business to Cypress Semiconductor in 2016 for $550 million. As AnandTech pointed out, "while Broadcom doesn't seem to have much interest in keeping its IoT businesses, the company seems to have found a niche in growing them to sell off."

For more on this topic, see:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE