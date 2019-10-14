Sequans' IoT Chips Approved for Use by 3 Largest Japanese Mobile Operators

PARIS -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of LTE for IoT chips and modules, announced that its Monarch SiP (system-in-package) and Monarch GM01Q module, have been approved for use by Japan's three largest mobile operators. Both devices are based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Monarch SiP is co-designed with Skyworks and integrates the multi-band RF front end module of Skyworks into a tiny package using conformal shielding that enables it to meet the size requirements of the smallest IoT devices. Both Monarch GM01Q and Monarch SiP are designed to be total solutions for device makers to build IoT devices with the ultra-low power consumption and enhanced coverage capabilities that are needed for successful IoT business cases.

According to industry analysts, IoT in Japan is booming and IoT devices are being deployed in market sectors including metering, agriculture, transportation, e-payment, surveillance, and digital signage. Statista Research predicts the value of the Japan IoT market will reach 1.83 trillion yen by 2024.

"IoT in Japan is a huge market opportunity and we are pleased to provide the certified Monarch GM01Q module and Monarch SiP as complete and proven solutions for IoT device makers who can now launch their products anywhere in Japan with total confidence," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "The certification of Monarch SiP and GM01Q follows the earlier certification of our Monarch chip on which these modules are based, showing that Monarch has become an integral part of Japan’s important LTE for IoT ecosystem."

