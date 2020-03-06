Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: Fastweb boosts its enterprise appeal with Cutaway acquisition

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/3/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Iskratel tackles CPE; work begins on Channel Islands network upgrade; Telefónica offers its servers for research into diseases.

  • Fastweb, the Italian broadband provider that is owned by Swisscom, is looking to boost its enterprise division through the acquisition of Milan-based IT services company Cutaway. Cutaway was founded in 2004, has around 100 employees and works in a range of areas, from platform development to cloud services. The existing management team at Cutaway will be included in the move.

  • Slovenia's Iskratel is pitching a new web tool which it says allows operators to customize customer premises equipment (CPE) more easily. Innbox Constructor, the tool in question, provides operators with the ability to "create their own distribution and specific configuration autonomously," says the vendor, allowing them to see the results of the modifications and quickly clone the custom configuration to thousands of CPE devices a day.

  • Work has begun on the £3 million (US$3.7 million) network upgrade at Sure, a telecom services provider in the Channel Islands, which lie between France and the UK. Existing fiber connectivity between the islands and the rest of the world is being replaced and upgraded, and engineers will commission new networking equipment in London and Paris. Systems integration company Telent and network equipment manufacturer Juniper Networks are Sure's partners in the project, which is expected to be completed in early 2021.

  • Spain's Telefónica is making the processing power of 107 of its servers across Europe and Latin America available to scientists at the St. Louis School of Medicine of the University of Washington to help in their investigation of various diseases, COVID-19 among them. The "[email protected]" project brings together citizen scientists who volunteer to perform simulations of protein dynamics on their personal computers for research purposes.

  • Entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middle East may be able to get their hands on "seed funding" to develop their businesses, thanks to a new initiative, the Orange Ventures MEA Seed Challenge. Orange Ventures, the technology investment fund owned by the French telecom giant, plans to invest a total of €500,000 ($560,000) in the MEA startup ecosystem, with up to seven seed-stage startups able to benefit from an investment of between €50,000 ($56,000) and €150,000 ($168,000). Those who think they might be eligible should click here.

  • Nokia and Vodafone Idea say they have successfully completed the first phase of the world's largest deployment of dynamic spectrum refarming (DSR) in India. According to the Finnish vendor, its DSR technology will enable Vodafone Idea to improve the user experience by making better use of its spectrum assets.

  • Spain has been defending its plans to introduce a new tax on the revenues generated within the country by tech titans such as Google and Amazon in the face of an investigation by the US into the proposals. As Reuters reports, Spain maintains that its plans do not discriminate against any one particular country, and would be based on objective criteria.

  • Truespeed, a full fiber infrastructure provider and ISP based in the south-west of England, has appointed Paul Burridge as chief financial officer. Burridge, a chartered accountant, was most recently CFO at MyLife Digital.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Networking Digital Symposium
    June 1-4, 2020,
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 9-11, 2020,
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
    June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
    June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
    Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
    5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE