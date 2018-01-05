|
Janus' Approach to Enterprise Security: BIOS-Based Endpoint Security Solution
5/1/2018
Janus Technologies is launching a line of products that protect against the many threats to enterprises' sensitive data. David Schultz, vice president of business development at Janus Technologies, discusses and gives us a demo of each of their new security releases.
