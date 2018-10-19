Limelight Connects to Ericsson's Edge Cloud

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed an agreement to collaborate on content delivery and edge cloud services.

As more traffic shifts to the public internet from private networks, the need for high performance networks and distributed infrastructure is required to maintain a high-quality user experience. A key solution to this is edge cloud computing. Providing computing capabilities close to the user or device gives a superior quality of service. For new low latency applications such as IoT, gaming, and virtual reality, robust computing capabilities at the edge of the network are needed. Communications service providers and technology companies will play a pivotal role in scaling the next wave of internet traffic.

Ericsson is partnering with service providers globally to build the Ericsson Unified Delivery Network (UDN) Edge Cloud Platform – a web-scale edge delivery network, driving performance benefits and cost efficiencies. Content delivery is the first application built on the UDN platform. Under the agreement, Limelight’s content delivery technology will be deployed on the Ericsson UDN Edge Cloud Platform to expand its global delivery capabilities and increase delivery capacities.

By providing computing capabilities close to the user or device, edge computing addresses rapidly increasing data demands and subscriber experience expectations through distributed infrastructure, while maintaining high quality and high performance. Low latency applications, such as IoT, gaming, and web acceleration are set to benefit.

