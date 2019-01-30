Cradlepoint, Microsoft Aim to Simplify IoT Projects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced today on the keynote stage at IoT Evolution Expo, a platform integration with Microsoft Azure that will make it faster and easier for enterprises to “Build Your Own IoT” solutions (BYOIoT). The solution includes Cradlepoint’s new NetCloud Edge Connector for Azure IoT Central to help simplify and accelerate the process of building and deploying IoT applications and devices.

According to a recent study by Cisco, 74 percent of IoT initiatives fell short of achieving success with 54 percent citing the lack of collaboration between IT and other business units and 48 percent attributing it to a lack of IoT expertise. The new platform integration between Microsoft and Cradlepoint helps provide Operational Technology (OT) teams the freedom and ability to build and deploy IoT solutions that improve business competitiveness and efficiency, while giving IT teams the tools they need to ensure secure, reliable and compliant device connectivity at the wide-area-network (WAN) edge.

Azure IoT Central is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that lets customers build and deploy production-grade IoT applications in hours without cloud computing experience or specialized skills. Cradlepoint will join the Azure IoT Central partner program allowing the two companies to collaborate on marketing the solution to enterprise and public sector customers.

Cradlepoint will offer a pre-built integration for its NetCloud service, called NetCloud Edge Connector for Azure IoT Central, that allows organizations to connect IoT devices to applications built on the Microsoft Azure IoT Central platform with complete visibility, security and control. For example, a vendor that uses kiosks in airports, campuses, or storefronts can rapidly develop and deploy a new IoT solution to monitor the video terminal, the door alarm, the temperature and the WAN connectivity of the application running in the kiosk. Previously, developing such a solution would require complex application programming and introduce significant network connectivity and management challenges.

The new IoT solution will be very beneficial for both Microsoft and Cradlepoint partners. It provides a blank canvas for rapidly developing, deploying and managing custom IoT applications for specific customers, use cases and industries without them having to invest in cloud infrastructure or specialized resources.

