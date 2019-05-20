& cplSiteName &

CWA: Sprint, T-Mobile Deal Will Cost 30K Jobs

5/20/2019
Washington, DC -- The following is a statement from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in response to news that several FCC Commissioners have voiced support for the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger after the companies announced a series of new commitments and conditions.

According to Debbie Goldman, CWA Research and Telecommunications Policy Director:

“These new commitments and conditions do nothing to address our concerns about the impact of this merger on T-Mobile and Sprint workers and consumers.

The merger would mean the elimination of 30,000 U.S. jobs as the new T-Mobile shuts down duplicative retail stores and consolidates headquarters functions. T-Mobile has made no written, verifiable commitments to the FCC to protect jobs. While T-Mobile has tried to muddy the waters with vague loophole-ridden pledges to maintain jobs for current T-Mobile and Sprint employees, three-quarters of current employees selling the companies’ services work for authorized dealers and are not covered by the jobs pledge -- 88,000 workers in total.

The companies’ rural promises are overstated and don’t hold up to scrutiny. T-Mobile and Sprint’s own filings with the FCC show that even five years after the merger, 40 million Americans -- mostly in rural communities -- would still not have access to the New T-Mobile’s high-speed 5G wireless network.

The impact of this merger on jobs, workers, and consumers’ concerns must be taken seriously as part of the review process. The FCC, the U.S. Department of Justice and dozens of state regulators and attorneys general that are still reviewing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger should reject it as harmful and anticompetitive.”

