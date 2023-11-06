Eurobites: Three UK goes all in with Amdocs

Sponsored By

Eurobites: Three UK goes all in with AmdocsEurobites: Three UK goes all in with Amdocs

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN goes cloud gaming with Nvidia; Amazon and Meta promise a fairer marketplace in the UK; STC helps Saudi Arabia do a Dubai.

Paul Rainford

November 6, 2023

2 Min Read
Neon Three UK logo taken at night
(Source: Three UK)

  • Three UK, the mobile operator that is in the process of being absorbed into Vodafone, has decided to put all its OSS eggs in one basket and signed a five-year, multi-million-pound deal with US vendor Amdocs. Three says the deal will have no impact on its direct employees, although some of the staff working for Three's current software partner companies will be transferred to Amdocs. The operator, which is part of the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison group, believes the move will increase the reliability of its systems, rashly promising that its customers shall henceforth enjoy the fabled "seamless" experience.

  • Dutch operator KPN is to incorporate cloud gaming from Nvidia into its range of retail offerings from the beginning of next year. Nvidia's GeForce NOW service, which KPN claims brings high-performance PC gaming to nearly any device, will be available to new and existing customers on KPN's SuperFiber and 5G Unlimited tiers. KPN customers will also be able to access their own games catalogue from popular digital stores such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and Ubisoft Connect.

  • The UK's competition watchdog has extracted commitments from Amazon and Meta which it hopes will make for a more level playing field when it comes to both companies' retail platforms. The Competition and Markets Authority believes that the two tech giants have long been abusing their dominant positions in their respective online "Marketplace" features, with third-party sellers struggling to get a look-in. Amazon has also promised to allow such sellers to negotiate their own delivery rates with independent providers, rather being forced to use Amazon's logistics operation.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has signed a connectivity-and-more deal with Red Sea Global, the developer behind some of Saudi Arabia's largest planned tourism projects. STC's job, in the not overly humble words of its press release, will involve "priming the connectivity services to all existing and prospective sites in the Red Sea area to revolutionize the region's tourism experience." The operator's role will encompass both fixed-line and 5G technologies.

  • Get the beers in, put the bunting out and generally rejoice: Black Friday, that heartwarming celebration of online bargain-bagging, is almost upon us. And Virgin Media is marking the non-event by offering three months' "free" broadband on some of its packages taken out between now and November 27, meaning the actual monthly cost of the package will kick in during February, just when you're at your lowest ebb. Happy holidays!

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Person walking outside of the Airtel building
5G
Indian telecom industry grapples with growing 5G talent crunch
Indian telecom industry grapples with growing 5G talent crunch

Nov 6, 2023

Verizon technician tests 5G service
5G
Verizon surprises with ongoing delays in 5G standalone rollout
Verizon surprises with ongoing delays in 5G standalone rollout

Nov 6, 2023

Neon Three UK logo taken at night
Customer Experience
Eurobites: Three UK goes all in with Amdocs
Eurobites: Three UK goes all in with Amdocs

Nov 6, 2023

TIM storefront
FTTX
Telecom Italia empire crumbles with $20.2B network sale
Telecom Italia empire crumbles with $20.2B network sale

Nov 6, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Business Management
ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico
ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico

Nov 6, 2023

Network Technology
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo

Nov 2, 2023

Wireless
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief

Nov 2, 2023

Sylwia Kechiche
5G
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality

Nov 1, 2023

Tereza Krasova
Business Transformation
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability

Oct 31, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE