Red Hat Boosts OpenShift With Hybrid Cloud Storage
Light Reading
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 to deliver an integrated, multicloud experience to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform users.
The announcement builds on more than three years of rapid adoption by customers worldwide looking for a consistent storage experience for a wide variety of data-centric applications across the open hybrid cloud.
Enhanced with Multi-Cloud Object Gateway from Red Hat’s 2018 acquisition of NooBaa, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 offers greater abstraction and flexibility so customers have the freedom to choose data services across multiple public clouds, while still operating from a unified Kubernetes-based control plane for applications and storage. In addition to helping customers avoid public cloud lock-in, this enables developers to keep their data close to applications through improved accessibility, delivering a more efficient developer experience.
With a consistent Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) interface, enterprises now have built-in object storage and scalability needed to support portability for data-intensive applications across the hybrid cloud on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, previously unavailable through any container storage vendor in the OpenShift OperatorHub.
Empower developer innovation at every stage of the application development lifecycle This release enables a first-class developer experience across footprints where Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is available. For developers building cloud-native applications or lifting and shifting legacy applications, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 helps accelerate application development workflows through:
Support enhanced data security for cloud-native applications To help enable security across cloud environments, this release brings expanded data protection features, such as encryption, anonymization, key separation and erasure coding. Using the Multi-Cloud Object Gateway, developers can share and access sensitive application data in a more secure and compliant fashion across multiple geo-locations and platforms.
Today, Red Hat also announced Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.3, the newest version of the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. The latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform delivers several new security capabilities, including FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) compliant encryption (FIPS 140-2 Level 1) and encryption of the etcd datastore to provide additional protection for secrets at rest. Additional capabilities to support private clusters and private networks provides wider controls to limit platform and application access for cloud-based clusters.
Provision scalable storage for workloads across cloud environments Based on Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 provides users the scalability and enhanced security needed for emerging workloads across multicloud environments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), SQL, NoSQL and other data-intensive workloads. As the only storage Operator in the embedded OperatorHub that supports file, block and object storage, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 uniquely provides OpenShift customers an integrated cloud-native storage solution, designed to support both traditional and emerging workloads.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 is generally available today for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.
Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT)