Red Hat Boosts OpenShift With Hybrid Cloud Storage

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 to deliver an integrated, multicloud experience to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform users.

The announcement builds on more than three years of rapid adoption by customers worldwide looking for a consistent storage experience for a wide variety of data-centric applications across the open hybrid cloud.

Enhanced with Multi-Cloud Object Gateway from Red Hat’s 2018 acquisition of NooBaa, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 offers greater abstraction and flexibility so customers have the freedom to choose data services across multiple public clouds, while still operating from a unified Kubernetes-based control plane for applications and storage. In addition to helping customers avoid public cloud lock-in, this enables developers to keep their data close to applications through improved accessibility, delivering a more efficient developer experience.

With a consistent Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) interface, enterprises now have built-in object storage and scalability needed to support portability for data-intensive applications across the hybrid cloud on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, previously unavailable through any container storage vendor in the OpenShift OperatorHub.

Empower developer innovation at every stage of the application development lifecycle This release enables a first-class developer experience across footprints where Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is available. For developers building cloud-native applications or lifting and shifting legacy applications, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 helps accelerate application development workflows through:

Optimization with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, enabling developers to dynamically provision their own storage from within the platform without requiring storage expertise.

Easier deployment and greater automation through Rook’s storage orchestration capabilities. With the Rook.io Operator, developers have Kubernetes-native, automated support for easier deploying, packaging and expansion of storage on Red Hat OpenShift.