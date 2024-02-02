Sponsored By

Google launches its first African cloud region in Johannesburg

Google Cloud has launched a new cloud region in Johannesburg, South Africa, its first official cloud region on the African continent.

Paula Gilbert

February 2, 2024

Cloud Computing abstract image
Google's new cloud region in South Africa is its first on the continent.(Source: Luis Moreira/Alamy Stock Photo)

Google Cloud has officially launched its first cloud region in Africa, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

With the addition, Google's cloud network now totals 40 cloud regions and 121 zones, which deliver services to over 200 countries and territories worldwide. However, Johannesburg is Google's only cloud region on the African continent and Google Cloud's network map shows no other planned regions in Africa for now.  

World map showing Google Cloud reach. (Source: Google Cloud website)

The new Africa cloud region brings Google's global reach up to 40 cloud regions. (Source: Google Cloud)

The South African cloud region was announced in October 2022, but Google is lagging behind cloud competitors in the market with Microsoft Azure opening data centers in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March 2019. Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its Africa cloud region in Cape Town in April 2020 and Oracle set up shop in Johannesburg in January 2022.  

"The Johannesburg region is connected to Google's secure network, comprising a system of high-capacity fiber optic cables under land and sea around the world. This includes the recently completed Equiano subsea cable system that connects Portugal with Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, and St. Helena," said Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud for Africa.  

This is an excerpt from a longer article on our sister site, Connecting Africa. Read the full story here 

- Paula Gilbert, Editor, Connecting Africa

Paula Gilbert

Paula Gilbert

Editor, Connecting Africa

Editor, Connecting Africa

