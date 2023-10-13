Sponsored By

Eurobites: Telia takes a punt on gambling company boss as new CEOEurobites: Telia takes a punt on gambling company boss as new CEO

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Elisa go inline for cloud RAN; KKR bid for TIM landline grid imminent; Gen Z is scared of answering the phone.

Paul Rainford

October 13, 2023

3 Min Read
Telia sign on office building
(SOURCE: REUTERS/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

  • Nordic operator Telia has found a replacement for departing CEO Allison Kirkby, who is jumping ship to replace Philip Jansen as the boss of BT and returning to her native UK. Wielding the new broom at Telia is Patrik Hofbauer, currently the top man at a Swedish online gambling company but previously CEO at rival Telenor. Hofbauer will get his feet under Kirkby's old desk in February.

  • Nokia and Elisa claim to have completed the industry's first trial of cloud RAN powered by so-called "inline acceleration" technology, a technique which takes all the network Layer 1 functions off the server CPU and puts them on a separate chip. The trial took place at Elisa's headquarters in Finland and used its commercial 5G standalone RAN and 5G core. Elisa sees its future in network "cloudification" and envisages the first commercial deployments based on cloud RAN technology to take place over the next few years in Finland. (See Nokia tells Ericsson to put up or shut up on cloud RAN.)

  • In what could be the conclusion to a very long-running and convoluted saga, US investment firm KKR is on the verge of submitting a binding bid for Telecom Italia's landline grid ahead of Sunday's deadline, according to a Reuters report citing unidentified insiders. The final bid is expected to be in the region of €23 billion (US$24.2 billion), says the report. (See TIM starts formal talks with KKR, Eurobites: TIM/KKR deal off – for now and TIM starts exclusive talks with KKR over fixed assets.)

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has had a change of heart and approved Microsoft's takeover of gaming powerhouse Activision Blizzard after Microsoft bowed to the watchdog's demands and agreed to allow Ubisoft to buy Activision's cloud gaming rights. The CMA believes that this adjustment to the deal will stop Microsoft from "locking up competition" in cloud gaming, keeping prices down in the process. But Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, was keen to let people know that the watchdog hadn't been impressed by Microsoft's behavior over the past few months, saying in a statement: "…the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA. Microsoft had the chance to restructure during our initial investigation but instead continued to insist on a package of measures that we told them simply wouldn't work. Dragging out proceedings in this way only wastes time and money." Microsoft, however, probably won't lost too much sleep over this knuckle-rapping.

  • Middle East operator Zain has signed an agreement with Huawei to focus on deploying energy-efficient hardware and software to support the evolution of Zain into a more "sustainable" company. Last year, says Zain, Huawei helped it reduce the electricity consumption of its mobile networks by 28%.

  • It's official: Gen Z is scared of answering the phone. New research from pay-TV provider (and MVNO) Sky reveals that 20% of those surveyed aged 18-24 find it "weird" to receive a phone call of ye olde voice variety. Around one in five of them would only initiate a voice call "in an emergency" and, worse still, more than half of them admit to blanking calls from their parents. What a world we live in today.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice
More News

Featured Videos

5G
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency

Oct 6, 2023

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

Recently Added
Latest News
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE