Singapore banking on green strategies to drive data center expansion

A year after ending a moratorium on new data centers, Singapore is betting green tech and sustainable strategies can drive a major expansion.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

May 30, 2024

2 Min Read
People using smartphones on the MRT subway in Singapore
Singaporeans are avid users of digital technologies.(Source: Kit Suman via UnSplash)

Singapore is banking on clean energy and improved efficiencies to enable it to expand its data center capacity by more than a third.

Its green data center roadmap, issued Thursday, sets a target of 300 megawatts of extra capacity "in the near term" on top of its existing 1.4 gigawatts.

Senior officials told the media the government was also aiming for another 200 megawatts from green energy sources.

In the plan, ICT industry development body IMDA said it would work with data center operators and equipment vendors on data center efficiency and green energy.

It is targeting power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3 or lower, and expects to introduce new standards for IT energy efficiency and liquid cooling by 2025.

It also calls on data center operators to adopt its tropical data center methodology, issued last year.

Digital is a big part of the Singapore economy, accounting for 17% of GDP. The tropical city-state is Asia's biggest subsea cable hub, the fifth biggest data center hub and has more than 70 cloud, enterprise and co-location data centers.

'Very serious'

But data centers also account for 82% of greenhouse gas emissions in the ICT sector, according to the IMDA.

The city last year ended a four-year moratorium on new data centers by awarding rights to four companies. But it limited the extra capacity to a paltry 80 watts, adding it would allow further expansion later.

"The ability to make DCs green will open the path to the continued and sustainable expansion of capacity," it said.

"Through the additional capacity, we aim to seed innovative ways to accelerate energy efficiency, as well as seed hybrid ways to unlock further capacity through green energy."

Janil Puthucheary, senior minister of state at the Ministry of Communications and Information, told Nikkei Asia that growing the industry sustainably had become a "very serious" question for the city.

Because of Singapore's size and resource constraints, it had been faced with the question earlier than everybody else, he pointed out. "But this is something everybody will have to grapple with at some stage."

Besides the data center plan, the government also revealed plans to spend nearly 300 million Singapore dollars (US$222 million) on its National Quantum Strategy (NQS), aiming to foster industry partnerships and local talent.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Nvidia logo on office building in Santa Clara, CA
AI & Machine Learning
Nvidia to test O-RAN kit on its private standalone 5G network
Nvidia to test O-RAN kit on its private standalone 5G network

May 30, 2024

Digital visualisation of recycling symbol.
Sustainability
Expired support contracts are top cause of decommissioned telco equipment – TXO report
Expired support contracts are top cause of decommissioned telco equipment – TXO report

May 30, 2024

Ericsson's Yossi Cohen speaks at a recent Ericsson event in Texas.
Open RAN
AT&T starts looking at third-party rApps for its 5G network
AT&T starts looking at third-party rApps for its 5G network

May 30, 2024

Former Commscope corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope wins Casa's cable asset auction with $45.1M bid
CommScope wins Casa's cable asset auction with $45.1M bid

May 30, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our latest videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
thumbnail
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities