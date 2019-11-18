Eurobites: Nokia Puts Its Network Functions on Amazon's Cloud

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ETSI releases security specs; Virgin Media reacts to Labour's broadband plan; BT introduces the 5G ambulance.
Noting that telcos are increasingly turning to the public cloud to host applications and deliver services to customers, Nokia says that all new Nokia Software cloud-native network functions and applications will be available on AWS, a long-time partner of the Finnish vendor, from day one. Nokia says it already offers several applications on AWS, including customer experience, service fulfillment, and orchestration solutions. Now, the vendor says it will "prioritize 5G solutions including mobile core, network & service orchestration, and device management & operational support systems suites" for AWS availability.
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has released the first three technical specifications to launch a new security platform, Smart Secure Platform (SSP), which it hopes will address IoT, 5G and related sectors. According to ETSI, the new system supports several authentication methods, as well as features defined for a UICC, the current security platform used for SIM cards. For those taking notes, the three specifications are ETSI TS 103 666-1, ETSI TS 103 666 2 and ETSI TS 103 713.
Lutz Schueler, the CEO of UK cable operator Virgin Media, has been telling the Sunday Telegraph how unimpressed he is with the opposition Labour Party's plans to nationalize Britain's broadband market and make it free to customers at the point of delivery, which caused a stir when they were announced late Thursday. The current, competitive broadband market is "good for the customer and this is good for the country," said Schueler, adding that if "competition is dead then clearly the role of Virgin Media has to be reconsidered, that's for sure." (See Labour Lobs Broadband Bomb Into UK Telecoms Market.)
BT has been showing how 5G can help power robotic technology in healthcare, laying on a demonstration at a medical devices testing center in Birmingham, UK, that introduced the concept of the 5G-connected ambulance. The onboard technology allows clinicians, wearing a VR headset, to visualize exactly what the paramedic sees in the ambulance and then remotely direct the paramedic in real time to perform any necessary scans and get close-up footage of wounds and injuries.
South Africa's Telkom has confirmed that is in discussions with mobile operator Cell C regarding a potential takeover. In an announcement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service, Telkom said it had "substantially concluded its due diligence" but cautioned that discussions were "at a preliminary stage." For more details, see this story on our sister site, Connecting Africa.