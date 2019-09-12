SAM Seamless Network, Telenet Connect on IoT Security

TEL AVIV -- SAM Seamless Network, the software-only, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for unmanaged networks, today announced a partnership agreement with Telenet Group, the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium. SAM will provide Telenet's broadband subscribers with smart security across their home network, made available to their customers via the operator's Safespot mobile app.

The agreement with Telenet Group represents the first direct partnership deal for SAM with a European service provider. The company's technology is already integrated on parts of the network of Bezeq, Israel's largest telecommunications operator. SAM is also currently operating pilot programs with additional top tier service providers in Europe and North America.

Gartner estimates that there will be 25 billion IoT devices in use by 2021, many lacking sufficient security features. Online hackers can exploit these devices and steal personal data by attacking home networks. With a proliferation in the number of smart home devices, from TVs and speakers to light switches and doorbells, consumers may not have the skills, tools or mindfulness to protect themselves from such attacks. Telecoms companies who deploy SAM's technology provide protection to all smart devices in homes on their networks without any action required by consumers. SAM's offering also enriches the business value proposition for network operators and ISPs by delivering network visibility, management abilities and creating new revenue streams with additional services.

SAM's cybersecurity software protects unmanaged networks (such as home, SMBs, SOHO or 5G networks), and all associated connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router. The software is installed on top of any gateway (legacy and pre-market), without involving additional labor. It has an ultra-light footprint and does not require any extra hardware or additions to be installed on the connected devices.

Telenet has packaged SAM's security offering to customers via their Safespot mobile application, incorporating an advanced antivirus protection that can be installed on all laptops, tablets and smartphones in the home. Safepot scans traffic and highlights any suspicious behaviour of appliances connected to the home network, empowering users to block any device that appears to be compromised as well as phishing emails and fake adverts.

SAM Seamless Network