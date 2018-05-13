NoviFlow Releases SDN Network OS for Barefoot's Tofino

AUSTIN -- NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance SDN network operating software (NOS), cybersecurity middleware and programmable network solutions, announced today the commercial release of its NoviWare for Tofino 400.5 NOS for use with Barefoot Networks’ 6.5Tb/s Tofino, the world's fastest and P4-programmable switch chip.

NoviFlow made the announcement from the BIG Communications Event where the company gave live demonstrations of NoviFlow’s NoviWare for Tofino 400.5 - the world’s highest-performance SDN/OpenFlow switching solution. In addition, Marc LeClerc, NoviFlow VP of Marketing and Strategy, was a speaker on a panel about “SD-WAN and the State of Software-Defined Security.”

NoviFlow’s NoviWare Network Operating System (NOS) provides the industry’s broadest support of the OpenFlow 1.3/1.4/1.5 specification. NoviWare was designed to offer unprecedented programmability and performance. It is perfectly architected to make full use of Barefoot Networks’ Tofino’s Protocol-Independent Switch Architecture (PISA) and leverages Barefoot’s powerful CapilanoTM Software Development Environment (SDE) and the P4 language.

NoviWare for Tofino 400.5 takes advantage of this paradigm shift, implementing a fully programmable and extensible match-action pipeline that exposes the advanced capabilities of Barefoot's Tofino switch chip to controllers and applications running the OpenFlow 1.3/1.4/1.5 open standard. The resulting NoviWare on Tofino programmable match-action pipeline architecture is specifically designed to simultaneously support, in a single device, multiple network services including switching, routing, service chaining, streaming telemetry, cybersecurity, load balancing and detailed per-packet visibility at nanosecond precision using In-band Network Telemetry (INT).

NoviWare for Tofino 400.5

--Enhances Tofino’s capabilities with NoviWare’s extensive feature set and support of open standard APIs such as OpenFlow, gNMI, gNOI, OF-Config, and SNMP for maximum programmability and easy integration with the current installed base;

--Enables existing SDN applications based on OpenFlow controllers such as ONOS, ODL, RYU and others, to leverage Tofino-based white box switches with little or no modification;

-- Brings the benefits of SDN to a whole new market: high-performance spine/core networks, enabling the deployment of enterprise-wide SDN solutions running NoviWare;

--Enables network operators, data center operators, and enterprises to modify and add functionality to the forwarding plane by changing programs in the field thereby slashing service delivery costs, management complexity, and time-to-market;

--Is price competitive with fixed-function ASIC-based forwarding planes, but offers a much richer set of capabilities and superior programmability;

Consult www.noviflow.com/noviware for a list of Barefoot Tofino white box mod

els supported by NoviWare for Tofino. Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow explained, “NoviWare and Tofino were made for each other. The alliance between Barefoot and NoviFlow provides a compelling new programmable match-action packet pipeline with unprecedented price performance, extending the radical CAPEX and OPEX benefits of SDN beyond the network’s edge and into the spine and core. NoviWare running on Tofino as well as Network Processors provides a single uniform Open Standard-based forwarding plane interface for the entire network, finally delivering the programmable network that Tier 1 network operators, network infrastructure providers, enterprises and government agencies have been waiting for!”

“Barefoot is excited to deliver the much-desired benefits of its technology into new markets by working with NoviFlow,” said Craig Barrat, CEO of Barefoot Networks. “NoviWare’s extensible and scalable architecture combined with Tofino’s performance and programmability enable users to deploy best-in-class solutions for switching, routing, visibility and middle-box functions into their networks.”

NoviWare for Tofino benefits from NoviFlow’s six years of technology leadership and commercial experience in deploying high-performance NOS solutions around the world, which maps forwarding planes to control and provisioning APIs including OpenFlow, gRPC, P4 Runtime for use in SDN deployments.

NoviWare for Tofino, used together with NoviFlow’s existing NoviWare on NPU based solutions, provide a single common NOS interface that can address network users’ entire networks, from access points, to gateways, to aggregation, to spine and core. NoviWare also provides a consistent and market-tested interface for network applications such as cybersecurity, NFV, cloud-based services, IoT, 5G, and others yet to be conceived.

NoviFlow Inc.