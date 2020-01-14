Nuage, Versa & InfoVista Win MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

LOS ANGELES -- MEF is pleased to announce that Nuage Networks from Nokia, Versa Networks, and Infovista are the first technology vendors certified to support MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services. This certification enables service and technology providers to validate the conformance of their services and products to the industry-leading SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) global standard.

MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification tests the service attributes and requirements defined in MEF 70 and described in detail in the upcoming MEF SD-WAN Certification Test Requirements (MEF 90) standard. Customers who purchase MEF 3.0 certified solutions now can have greater confidence that they have met the highest levels of performance established by MEF – the world's defining authority for standardized network services.

Recent research from Heavy Reading indicates that 73% of 125 surveyed service provider professionals worldwide believe that SD-WAN technology certification is "critical" or "important" for accelerating SD-WAN market growth. Seventy-six percent of this same group believe SD-WAN services certification is also critical or important for market growth.

