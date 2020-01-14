& cplSiteName &

Nuage, Versa & InfoVista Win MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/7/2020

LOS ANGELES -- MEF is pleased to announce that Nuage Networks from Nokia, Versa Networks, and Infovista are the first technology vendors certified to support MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services. This certification enables service and technology providers to validate the conformance of their services and products to the industry-leading SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) global standard.

MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification tests the service attributes and requirements defined in MEF 70 and described in detail in the upcoming MEF SD-WAN Certification Test Requirements (MEF 90) standard. Customers who purchase MEF 3.0 certified solutions now can have greater confidence that they have met the highest levels of performance established by MEF – the world's defining authority for standardized network services.

Recent research from Heavy Reading indicates that 73% of 125 surveyed service provider professionals worldwide believe that SD-WAN technology certification is "critical" or "important" for accelerating SD-WAN market growth. Seventy-six percent of this same group believe SD-WAN services certification is also critical or important for market growth.

MEF

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows