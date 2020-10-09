Vidgo adds OTT enhancements, local channels

ATLANTA – Over-the-top TV streaming service Vidgo announces the addition of key features Playback, Timeshift, TV Everywhere, Web Player and Casting to improve customer viewing experiences at home and on the go. Vidgo is the only streaming subscription provider to include the entire suite of Disney Media Networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX and National Geographic and the entire suite of Fox in its basic package, for no additional cost.

Just in time for the kickoff of the NFL and College Football seasons, Timeshift enables customers to rewind, pause, or skip back to the beginning of live sporting events or tv shows if they join late or get interrupted. And with Playback, Vidgo customers can watch shows in the past 24 hours without the need of a DVR.

TV Everywhere, Powered by Adobe, enables Vidgo Subscribers to access hundreds of hours of additional content, movies, and recorded shows from ESPN, Disney, ABC, Fox, Fox News, NFL Network, Discovery, A&E, Viacom, beIN Sports, and Hallmark apps. Through TV Everywhere, Vidgo customers can access hard to find games on ESPN3, old episodes of Yellowstone from the Paramount app, or catch a popular movie from the FX Now app. To learn more about the benefits of TV Everywhere visit here.

Vidgo is also excited to announce it has doubled the number of local broadcast channels on Vidgo from ABC and Fox. For the full list of ABC and Fox markets served by Vidgo please visit here.

Some of the new Vidgo local markets include: Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore, San Diego, San Antonio, Kansas City, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.

Vidgo is proud to announce it has launched a best in class web player that enables customers to stream live content on Chrome, Firefox, and Safari web browsers. In addition, Vidgo users can also now "cast" from their mobile phones using the Vidgo mobile app to a big screen television via Airplay or Chromecast.

