Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Roku rails against Charter's push to end ban on data caps

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/10/2020
Comment (0)

Streaming specialist Roku has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to squash Charter Communications' request to sunset the agency's ban on using data caps and usage-based billing and forging paid peering deals up to two years early.

In reply comments (PDF) filed on August 6, Roku refuted Charter's contention that the data cap and peering conditions imposed on its merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks are no longer necessary.

Roku's request to deny arrived roughly six weeks after Charter petitioned the FCC to drop those two key conditions up to two years early – the FCC's initial five-year conditions are scheduled to sunset on May 18, 2021, but the FCC has the option to extend them another two years to May 2023.

In its original petition, Charter acknowledged that the ban on usage-based pricing and data caps was put in place over concerns that the cable operator could use such policies to hinder the online video distributor (OVD) market from expanding and competing. But the MSO argued that the OVD market has since "flourished" and become hotly competitive despite the presence of caps and usage-based policies from other US telcos and cable operators.

Roku argued in part that the FCC should deny the petition not because of the state of online video competition, but because of what has become a cable-dominated US residential broadband market.

"The bases for the safeguards the Commission adopted to protect consumers following Charter's merger were Charter's incentives to act anti-competitively post-merger and the absence of viable competition to Charter in the broadband internet access services market to prevent Charter from acting on those incentives," Roku argued. "Charter's petition for relief mentions neither, and that omission alone is sufficient for the Commission to dismiss Charter's request."

The FCC, Roku added, "should remain vigilant against any efforts by internet service providers ("ISPs") to weaken constraints on their power to implement anti-competitive measures."

Roku also took issue with Charter's focus on a "flourishing" online video market as a reason for the FCC to put an early end to the temporary ban on paid peering and data caps, holding that the Commission did not use that measure to justify the original merger order.

"Data caps, along with a variety of other tools, remain an avenue for anti-competitive conduct by broadband providers while there is insufficient competition to constrain anti-competitive behavior," Roku told the Commission, concluding later: "Data caps should become a relic of the past."

Charter: Lifting the ban early will level the playing field
Charter filed reply comments (PDF) of its own last week, believing it had presented "compelling evidence" that the conditions attached to the 2016 merger are "no longer in the public interest" and that lifting the ban would help to level the playing field with other broadband providers.

Charter again focused on the state of a video streaming market that has "exploded" since the conditions were established, rendering them "outdated and counterproductive." It "makes no business sense" for Charter to harm online video services that drive demand for its broadband services, the operator added.

"In short, while video remains an important component of the business, Charter's future will be driven by the success of its broadband service," said Charter, which has developed a pay-TV app for Roku's streaming platform, but has a more formal agreement in place with Apple, including the sale of – and the integration with – Apple TV devices.

Charter's filing attached a declaration from Jeffrey A. Eisenach, managing director at NERA Economic Consulting, finding that "continued growth and new entry of OVD providers makes it economically implausible that Charter (or any MVPD) has the ability effectively to discriminate against OVDs."

Likewise, Charter believes it should be allowed to operate under the same rules and conditions as other broadband service providers by sunsetting the conditions after five years.

Those conditions, which Charter deems to now be "unnecessary," put the company at a "competitive disadvantage." Charter further claims that other ISPs have found usage-based pricing and negotiated interconnection deals to be "important tools for efficiently delivering traffic and allocating the costs of expanding and maintaining a provider's network in response to ever-increasing usage."

Tom Rutledge, Charter's chairman and CEO, reset the company's position on the matter on last week's earnings call. "I would just describe our goal there as housekeeping, because the market didn't require those conditions and, in my view, never did," he said. "We wanted to put ourselves from an opportunity perspective on the same even playing field as all of our competitors."

The cable operator also stressed that the outcome of the petition "will not change its business, marketing, or products strategies," and acknowledged that this has led some to wonder why Charter filed the petition at all.

"Charter's only two options were to file now or risk needing the flexibility to operate without the regulatory weight of the Conditions two years from now and not having it," Charter explained, adding that the cable operator "is in a highly competitive industry that changes quickly."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE