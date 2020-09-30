Atlantic Broadband extends reach of 1-Gig and TiVo video services

DERRY, Pa. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, today announced that it has launched superfast Gigabit internet and TiVo's new Unified Entertainment System in Derry, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, including McClure and Lewistown.

The launch of Gigabit speed—or 1,000 megabits per second—is occurring at a time when homes and workplaces increasingly require internet with the capacity and performance to power the growing number of devices and applications customers rely on every day, including work from home and distance learning. Gigabit's high-performance speeds, made possible through robust DOCSIS 3.1 technology, power the most data-intensive applications so that home and business users can surf, stream, download and work online simultaneously.

With the launch of TiVo, customers in Derry and surrounding areas will have access to a new entertainment platform featuring a modern user interface with intuitive navigation, personalized viewing recommendations and an easy-to-use voice remote to provide fast, highly accurate results of searched-for programs. Content also is searchable across multiple video sources, including live TV, DVR recordings, Video On Demand and streaming apps. The new TiVo Entertainment System also allows customers to access content on multiple screens across TVs, smartphones, tablets and more, both in-home and on-the-go.

Read the full announcement here.

