More Than 50% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart TV – Report

DALLAS -- Parks Associates' new report "Smart TVs vs. Streaming Media Players: Winning Over Consumers" reports more than 50% of U.S. broadband households own a smart TV and more than 40% own a streaming media player. The firm hosts CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference this week in San Francisco, featuring the session "Connected Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home" on May 23, to explore the impact of crossover use cases in the convergence of connected entertainment and the smart home.

"The rise of voice control enables consumers to control their cameras and sensors and their streaming service through the same interface," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "This desire for simplicity drives their choice of connected platforms."

Kent will moderate the session with the following speakers:

Manar Alazma, VP, Product Management, Nuance Communications

Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent

John Driver, CEO, Lynx Technology

Scott Hancock, VP, Marketing, Plex