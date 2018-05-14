& cplSiteName &

More Than 50% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart TV – Report

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/21/2018
50%
50%

DALLAS -- Parks Associates' new report "Smart TVs vs. Streaming Media Players: Winning Over Consumers" reports more than 50% of U.S. broadband households own a smart TV and more than 40% own a streaming media player. The firm hosts CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference this week in San Francisco, featuring the session "Connected Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home" on May 23, to explore the impact of crossover use cases in the convergence of connected entertainment and the smart home.

"The rise of voice control enables consumers to control their cameras and sensors and their streaming service through the same interface," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "This desire for simplicity drives their choice of connected platforms."

Kent will moderate the session with the following speakers:

  • Manar Alazma, VP, Product Management, Nuance Communications
  • Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
  • John Driver, CEO, Lynx Technology
  • Scott Hancock, VP, Marketing, Plex
  • Arsham Hatambeiki, VP Corporate Product & Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.

    "Consumers have begun to embrace a variety of devices, including smart speakers, smart TVs with voice control, and everything from smart locks to connected thermostats, and even smart refrigerators," said Manar Alazma, vice president of product management, communication service providers, Nuance Communications. "However, in order to truly thrive, the smart home of the future must expand its ease of use through universal interoperability standards. This common language for the smart home will facilitate the open flow of information and seamless handoff between different devices, connected services, and digital assistant platforms in the home. These standards will also provide a pathway for developers to add new features and update services throughout the home with ease."

    Parks Associates

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    June 26, 2018, Nice, France
    September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    Telus CTO: NFV Burden May Cripple Telcos
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/14/2018
    TM Forum Sea-Change Overcomes That Sinking Feeling
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/17/2018
    Has AT&T Inked a Deal With Google for TV?
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/18/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    What's in the Box?
    By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives