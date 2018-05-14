More Than 50% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart TV – Report

DALLAS -- Parks Associates' new report "Smart TVs vs. Streaming Media Players: Winning Over Consumers" reports more than 50% of U.S. broadband households own a smart TV and more than 40% own a streaming media player. The firm hosts CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference this week in San Francisco, featuring the session "Connected Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home" on May 23, to explore the impact of crossover use cases in the convergence of connected entertainment and the smart home.
"The rise of voice control enables consumers to control their cameras and sensors and their streaming service through the same interface," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "This desire for simplicity drives their choice of connected platforms."
Kent will moderate the session with the following speakers:
Arsham Hatambeiki, VP Corporate Product & Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.
"Consumers have begun to embrace a variety of devices, including smart speakers, smart TVs with voice control, and everything from smart locks to connected thermostats, and even smart refrigerators," said Manar Alazma, vice president of product management, communication service providers, Nuance Communications. "However, in order to truly thrive, the smart home of the future must expand its ease of use through universal interoperability standards. This common language for the smart home will facilitate the open flow of information and seamless handoff between different devices, connected services, and digital assistant platforms in the home. These standards will also provide a pathway for developers to add new features and update services throughout the home with ease."
