Jeff Baumgartner Joins Light Reading as Senior Editor

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has welcomed Jeff Baumgartner as Senior Editor. Baumgartner is responsible for Light Reading's day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors, and works in tandem with the editorial team on various Light Reading events.

Baumgartner, who previously served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007 to 2013, most recently was Senior Content Producer of Technology at Multichannel News, heading up tech coverage for the publication's online and print platforms, and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting & Cable, a sister publication to Multichannel News. Earlier this year, Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers to be inducted on Oct. 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff back at Light Reading. His knowledge of the cable industry is second to none, and we look forward to his expertise and commentary on the site," says Jonathan Keller, Managing Director of Light Reading.

Light Reading