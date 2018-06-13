& cplSiteName &

Cable-Tec Expo Goes Deep With 'Thought Leadership Pool'

6/20/2018
EXTON, Pa. -- The largest thought leadership pool in SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo history—more than 100 speakers—will present the newest thinking around cable telecommunications deployment and innovation during the Fall Technical Forum at Cable-Tec Expo 2018, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs.

The Fall Technical Forum will feature 104 presentations in four dozen workshops—also a record—when Expo is conducted Monday through Thursday, Oct. 22-25, at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta. Workshops will provide insights into eight areas that are key drivers for cable’s current and future success: Wireline; Wireless; Customer Experience; Video; IoT; Cloud; Operations; and Security.

A joint production of SCTE•ISBE, NCTA, and CableLabs, the technical workshops will serve as a forum for thought leaders from more than three dozen domestic and international operators and technology partners. Presenting companies include traditional providers of cable products and services as well as a wide range of newer participants such as Guavus, Infinera, XCellAir, Kyrio, Tata Consultancy, Momentum Telecom, Groupe Media TFO, and the University of Waterloo. The SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Program Committee, chaired by Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications, selected the presenters from 261 abstract submissions.

Individual and Corporate Alliance Partner registration for Expo is available for a limited time, offering significant discounts over late/onsite registration. Registration and additional information on registration options are available here.

In addition to the Fall Technical Forum presenters, nine C-Level speakers, including Hart, have been confirmed, namely: Pat Esser, President of Cox Communications; Michael Powell, President and CEO of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association; Phil McKinney, President and CEO of CableLabs; Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product for Comcast Cable; Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association; Rich Fickle, President and CEO of the National Cable Telecommunications Cooperative (NCTC); Matt Polka, President and CEO of the American Cable Association; and Mark Dzuban, President and CEO of SCTE•ISBE.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

