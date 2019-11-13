Atlantic Broadband Expands Services in VA & Opens New Office

SALUDA, Va. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, continued construction of a new, advanced telecommunications network in King William County and surrounding communities that will provide about 2,700 homes and businesses with access to super-fast 1-gig internet, state-of-the-art video, and advanced phone services for the first time.

The fiber-to-the-home network will bring services to Central Garage (King William County), Newtown (King and Queen County) and Sparta (Caroline County).

The first activations will occur in early December in the eastern end of King William County (Route 360 corridor up to Route 30 intersection). Later in December, services will be available along a route from Newtown Road North (Route 721N from the Route 360 corridor) in King and Queen County to Sparta in Caroline County.

In advance of the initial activations, Atlantic Broadband will open a new office at 694 Sharon Road, King William on November 18. The office will be open weekdays from 10 AM-7 PM and 9 AM-1 PM on Saturdays.

The expansion also includes the construction of a fiber backbone interconnection to Atlantic Broadband’s facilities in Bowling Green, Caroline County. This will allow the company to expand service offerings in the region, including 1Gig internet and new, high-capacity, scalable business-class products, including dedicated internet access (DIA) and Point-to-Point.

Atlantic Broadband