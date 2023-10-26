Sponsored By

CommScope scores first vCMTS commitmentCommScope scores first vCMTS commitment

CommScope has its virtual cable modem termination system in multiple customer labs and has already notched its first deployment commitment for the platform, exec says.

Jeff Baumgartner

October 26, 2023

3 Min Read
Commscope corporate building exterior
(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)

CommScope has secured its first customer commitment for a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) alongside "several" field trials, said Guy Sucharczuk, the head of CommScope's access network solutions (ANS) unit, in a briefing following last week's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver.

The company, a top supplier to the cable industry, is not yet disclosing which operator has signed on for its vCMTS.

CommScope started development of a vCMTS product several years ago but put the project on pause in lieu of other priorities. The company reenergized its vCMTS efforts last year and confirmed in May that the product was nearing its commercial debut.

More vCMTS competition

CommScope's formal entry into the vCMTS market, alongside an initial customer commitment and multiple lab trials, sets the table for more competition in the category.

Harmonic is far and away the market leader, with deployments with several cable operators including Comcast and a recently signed deal with Charter Communications. Harmonic ended Q2 with 94 customers for "cOS" (a vCMTS formerly known as "CableOS"), with cOS deployments covering about 21 million cable modems.

Casa Systems is also looking to expand its foothold in the market under new CEO Michael Glickman. Among other suppliers, Vecima Networks is exploring opportunities in the vCMTS market, but Cisco Systems has put its vCMTS efforts on an indefinite hold.

Related:Casa fights 'FUD' to score vCCAP deal

While there are still opportunities for all suppliers to gain share in the nascent vCMTS market, Sucharczuk believes CommScope has a special edge and a path to rapid scale because it is in position to quickly port much of the work it's done on the E6000 – its widely deployed chassis-based CMTS – to the company's new virtualized platform.

He said that work covers prior integrations with multiple cable operators' back-office, telemetry and provisioning systems, including some that are home-grown, which can be applied to CommScope's new vCMTS.

"We've got all the back-office stuff done," Sucharczuk said.

In addition, cable operators are coming to CommScope looking for a second source for the vCMTS piece, he said.

Market shifts

A big question going forward is what the vCMTS supplier marketplace will look like in the coming months.

CommScope, industry sources confirmed, is exploring a sale of certain assets including Ruckus Wireless and ANS, the unit that develops and sells the company's new vCMTS and other cable access products and tech, to help pay down a $9 billion debt load.

Meanwhile, Casa Systems recently cleared an important hurdle when it negotiated an extension of a critical term loan.

Related:CommScope preps virtual CMTS as cable ops push network upgrades

But Casa's facing another challenge that might be a source of nervousness among cable operators. The company disclosed last month that it received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange that its stock was facing a possible delisting after shares closed below the $1 mark for more than 30 consecutive business days (August 8, 2023 through September 25, 2023). Casa has 180 calendar days to regain compliance, which in this case means the stock must be at least $1 or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish Wireless tower and woman tech
Open RAN
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement

Oct 27, 2023

Charter/Spectrum rural broadband buildout construction teams at work
Cable Technology
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades

Oct 27, 2023

Laying fiber optic and electricity cables in the snow in rural Finland
Cable Technology
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon

Oct 27, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more

Oct 27, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Orange Campus in Montpellier, France
Sustainability
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands

Oct 27, 2023

Cable Technology
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business

Oct 27, 2023

Kelsey Ziser
FTTX
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber

Oct 26, 2023

Optical Networking
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics

Oct 26, 2023

Deutsche Telekom logo
Cloud
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption

Oct 25, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE