Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

There are many paths to the promised land of '10G'

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/8/2021
Comment (0)

The cable industry's "10G" initiative is focused on certain network capacity, latency and security goals, but there are many paths that operators can take to get to those destinations, engineering execs said at this week's all-digital Anga Com conference.

"We see the path to 10G really as a journey" using a combination of PON, hybrid fiber/coax (HFC), wireless and coherent optics network technologies, Jeroen Putzeys, a network sales vice president at CommScope, said during a panel focused on access network developments related to the 10G project.

10G, an access network-agnostic initiative, has set a goal of achieving symmetrical speeds of 10 Gbit/s along with low latency and enhanced security. While the new DOCSIS 4.0 specs for HFC networks are considered a stepping stone toward 10G, next-gen PON and wireless technologies are also expected to play a role as cable operators start to pursue a future focused on network and service convergence.

With respect to the HFC network, Putzeys noted that operators in Europe are starting to test and qualify ecosystems focused on low-latency DOCSIS (LLD), a capability that is supported by both the DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 specifications.

"That's gaining a lot of traction at the moment," Putzeys said, noting that service providers are looking to use LLD to underpin new value-added services. Low-latency enhancements for online gaming appear to be one such capability that is drawing interest from cable operators.

A shift to a distributed access architecture (DAA), which will allow for the use of digital optics that enable more reliable and consistent data throughput on the HFC network and put network virtualization in focus, are also expected to play critical parts in operators' journeys to 10G.

Virtualization will come in particularly handy as operators look for ways to unify, streamline and simplify the operations of their disparate access networks. Notably, PON continues to become an important part of cable arsenals as operators use fiber to support business service users or even migrate high traffic users off of the HFC plant to dedicated fiber infrastructures, David Whitehead, senior director of access solutions at Harmonic, explained.

"There's lot of synergies in that evolution from cable to PON over time that track toward virtualization," CommScope's Putzeys agreed.

And there's no one-size-fits-all approach to virtualization, Whitehead stressed, noting that operators will have the flexibility to enable that with an on-premises deployment, a hybrid on-premises/cloud deployment or even a virtual cable modem termination system (CMTS) that runs in a public cloud.

Getting a grip on legacy TV and supporting new skillsets

Meanwhile, cable operators will be faced with some significant challenges when trying to bridge their legacy systems to the new, more distributed network world, particularly with respect to the delivery of traditional broadcast TV services.

Legacy QAM-based video headends and core video systems will need to be upgraded to handle the transition to DAA and, eventually, to a platform that delivers all services over IP, Julius Tikkanen, vice president of video service platforms at Teleste, explained.

In addition to influencing technology choices, that transition will also force operators to bring together engineers and other tech and operations experts that have typically operated in their own video and data silos.

"We can't work alone anymore; we need to work together now," Tikkanen said, but warned that there's a "long journey" ahead before this transition is done. Whitehead noted that operators also will face skillset challenges as they progress with network virtualization projects.

Some operators already have some of that specialty knowledge in-house following the virtualization of elements of their infrastructure, such as customer management systems or certain backoffice functions. "But the biggest concern from operators, generally, is around the people who normally operate the CMTSs today" and concerns of being confronted with a technology that they are not yet familiar with, Whitehead said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE