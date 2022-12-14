Six named to Cable Hall of Fame class of 2023

DENVER – The Cable Center will honor six leaders in the world of media and entertainment at the 26th annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration, a red-carpet event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on April 27, 2023.

The 2023 honorees, selected for their groundbreaking innovation and entrepreneurship in the connectivity, content, and media industry, are:

Tom Adams – Former Executive Vice President, Field Operations, Charter Communications, Inc.

Italia Commisso Weinand – Executive Vice President, Programming and Human Resources, Mediacom Communications Corporation

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Doug Holloway – President, Homewood Media

Julie Laulis – Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cable One, Inc.

Wonya Lucas – President and Chief Executive Officer, Hallmark Media

Since 1998, 153 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

The 26th annual Cable Hall of Fame will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 27, 2023.

